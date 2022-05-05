Hermosillo.- Ricardo Alonso “N”, alias Coma Boby Larios, was arrested by federal agents for his alleged participation in the Bavispe massacrewhere three adults and six minors from the LeBaron, Miller, Johnson and Langford families were murdered.

The alleged leader of hitmen was arrested last Tuesday, May 3, in Ascension, Chihuahua, by elements of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), according to official information.

The Sedena reported through a bulletin that the subject “was working as patrol chief of a criminal cell that generated violence in the northeast region of the state of Chihuahua. Likewise, it is presumed that he participated in the attack suffered by the members of the Langford-Miller families, in November 2019. ”

The alleged member of the Juárez Cartel was arrested thanks to the intelligence work carried out by an interdisciplinary group from Sedena, with which they delimited the areas of mobility and places he frequented, with which the arrest warrant that weighs on him could be executed. his against.

The detainee was placed at the disposal of the corresponding authorities.