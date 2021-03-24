Columns Youtube’s annoying Juufin is a busy TV viewer’s best friend – a faceless previewer cuts off spectacular reviews of Reality’s quarrels and sex

Relationships and documentaries have stretched too long, so previewers like Sofa Potatoes and Juufin are needed for help, writes Tero Kartastenpää.

Television series the viewers are no longer wasted half hour, but qualifying pieces of choices in life throughout the calendar.

Nelosen Temptation Island Finland in the new season the relationships will be cleared with just over 920 minutes and extra episodes on top.

Maikkarin Mole exploration, however, has been understood to prune from about 660 minutes in the first season to 400 minutes in the now rotating second season.

The documentaries are also diluted into long series, even if the murder of a small village or the story of a tiger gardener could go well on the scale of a movie.

I would tell a TV influencer that I would be willing to pay more for the cutter to do his job better.

I got a nod. It is known in production companies that too much of the described material is used in the kits or that their structure forces unnecessary durability. However, the money comes from the minutes, so it is costly worth balancing in the borderland for the viewer to continue, albeit a little boring.

Stretching boom is one reason why people are willing to follow the previewers, the passers-by of the raw material.

The most prominent previewers in Finland are Yle In couch potatoes, where families and friends stare at the most significant openings on television for the viewer.

In couch potatoes wonder at the world outside the home, in front of a piece of blueberry pie and next to himself to resemble a changed person.

If you start watching TV really seriously, Sohviste’s side effects will be a bit kind and puzzling.

Fortunately Finland is an extremely confident previewer. Youtube To Juufin the most important thing is to find a “pristine content” for the viewer, so he cuts ten-minute reviews from several episodes of the reality series. He hates idleness and focuses only on treats: quarrels, sex, and mixing. In between and on, he adds pungent comments and net clutter.

In a few years, his cutting ability has honed to its peak. It brings together media art that depicts a fragmented experience of reality.

A tubettama guarding his privacy said Ylelle to be an adult, eagle man. She watches TV and likes to drink beer. These strips of information are well enough for the viewer because anonymity gives freedoms. Juufin knows it sounds annoying to a person, but still continues with fecal jokes.

When you look at Juufin for a long time, you start to perceive his worldview, where your appearance or different lifestyles are not criticized. And on TV, mixing is not serious at all.