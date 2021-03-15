Columns Your cell phone tells you that you, too, are likely to include up to 150 people

There is no more time or resources.

Facebook has long tried to redefine the words “friendship” and “friendship”. Recently, during the municipal elections, one candidate hired more than 5,000 new acquaintances.

That’s the set! If you meet one of them in turn once a day, it takes more than ten years to meet everyone. Skillful time and friends to end the journey.

Evolutionary psychologist Robin Dunbar guessed that the number of true acquaintances must have plummeted after the election. He has studied how friendship is born and how it is maintained.

So, how is friendship defined? Loosely, it means that an emotional bond is maintained with the friend. You will meet. The number of people in the neighborhood is staggeringly small all over the world, whatever the language, culture, clan, sect or religion. Dunbar deduced this as early as the end of the 20th century – the size of our brains!

Dunbarin the number 150 is already a concept. It’s in dictionaries and Wikipedia.

In ancient times, in the savannah, man lived, surrounded by family, clan and clans. The genetic bond united us the most, as it does now. The family may be about 3-5 people. The next circuit in Dunbar’s numbers is about 15. It could be called a group. The loose circle of friends is already suitable for 50 people, ie wedding and funeral outfits. Then comes the limit, 150. There is no more time or resources. A vigilant person has to earn a living, food, usually take care of children and trade. Hygiene must also be taken care of.

Dunbar dropped that people spend about a fifth of their time in human relationships. This is also pretty true with cell phones.

You can check the magic of the number 150 from the name memory of your mobile phone. If you remove people whose name just hangs there, there will usually be less than 150 names left on the list.

Dunbar has clarified throughout the 21st century how modern-day friendships are formed. He also got help from Finland. He used anonymous telecommunications to study how friends ’networks are built and resilient.

Friendship communication decreases sharply as the distance increases. A sharp drop occurs if the distance is more than 160 kilometers. For this, Dunbar drew up a 30-minute rule. My own time economy makes me wonder how far I am willing to go to see a friend. We make the decision subconsciously. The distance can dissolve even a good friendship into a thin one in a couple of years.

When someone for one reason or another leaves a close circle, a new one will replace it. At first, he strangely gets into the “box” where the previous one left. The telecom data also says that the evening flower’s network of friends beats the morning sleep.

