Columns You should look for blind spots in time

Maintaining the rule of law and democracy requires constant maintenance, just like physical security of supply.

What is your blind spot?

This is what a Polish journalist colleague at Sanomatalo asked two years ago. It was European election night.

An acquaintance who worked in the independent Gazeta Wyborcza daily and later became a media researcher was visiting Finland. As we followed the election results, the debate began to sideline the collapse of the rule of law in Poland.

Four years earlier, the nationalist Law and Justice Party had achieved such a crushing election victory that such had not been seen in Poland since Communism.

In just a few months, the party began to systematically scrap the country’s legal system, putting in place judges of the Constitutional Court as well as other key powers. In addition, the public broadcasting service was immediately placed under political control.

“The Law and Justice Party learned the basics and mechanisms of the exercise of power during its first term in the 21st century. At the time, the activity did not seem very threatening, ”the colleague said.

“After the crushing victory in 2015, they took advantage of what they had learned in the past and did not intend to take advantage of the networks they created.”

Polishable had been troubled by the fact that Gazeta Wyborzca’s delivery had not been able to “adequately” anticipate the rapid change that had ultimately led to the deterioration of Polish democracy. Where did it come from, I asked.

“We looked at the world from an overly urban and secularized perspective,” he pondered. “If we had understood at times attending rural Catholic worship services and listening to the contents of priests’ sermons, we would have understood the Law and Justice Party would garner its support around the country Sunday after Sunday. That was our blind spot. ”

Then the colleague looked him in the eye: “The situation is different in Finland. But have you asked yourself what your blind spot is? ”

That pungent staring vividly came to mind a couple of weeks ago when the President of the Supreme Administrative Court, Kari Kuusiniemi, had proposed In an interview with HS inquiries into the conditions for the independence of the judiciary. According to him, Finland must also be prepared for the fact that those in power could attack the rule of law in the future. He cited as examples Poland and Hungary, which have been convicted by the European Court of Justice of violating the rule of law.

Kuusiniemi’s proposal is one of the most important openings this year.

It has created a vision for a future Finland that few consider possible. Finns’ confidence in democracy is strong for a reason. However, maintaining the rule of law and democracy requires constant maintenance, just like physical security of supply.

The idea of ​​Kuusiniemi should be mirrored not only to the judiciary but also to other institutions.

The coronavirus crisis helps to understand the value of preparing for scenarios that seem unreal or distant. It also tests the ability of politicians and the administration to commit to respect for fundamental rights, even when their excessive restriction would seem useful in an acute situation. In addition, the test is the ability of politicians to understand the relationship between their speeches and their decisions even in the distant future: any serious exceptional action can lower the threshold for its use at a later date.

American historian Timothy Snyder describes ways to defend democracy in his book Of tyranny. He pays particular attention to turning points where the situation is said to be “exceptional”.

“If members of different expert groups allow momentary feelings to influence the ethics of their own field, they may have to say and do something they would have previously considered completely impossible.”

The author is the corresponding editor-in-chief of Helsingin Sanomat.