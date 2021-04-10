Columns You can’t play with food, which is why food hippies are still not considered good – The researcher thinks it would be time to change, and more and more Finns agree

Author Hanna Jensen became acquainted with the foodie phenomenon, which is about enthusiasts who are exceptionally passionate about food.

Spanish film director, screenwriter and author Isabel Coixet always tells people to introduce themselves to a new way: “Hola, my name is Isabel Coixet and I am a foodie.”

Coixet, which I have a little obsession with, has directed and scripted a drama series for HBO Foodie Lovewhere food is a great excuse to talk about love.