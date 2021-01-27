Columns Wrong choices are available again

During the recession of the 1990s, decisions were made in a state of panic. But who were those ministers who had real options?

Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (green) said in her Twitter message that Finland should not act now as it did in the recession of the early 1990s.

“I started my schooling in the autumn of 1992, when the Finnish economy was in a deep crisis. Instead of a stimulus policy, a strict line of cuts was chosen in Finland. It wasn’t just about halving erasers and old school books. ”

The message gives the impression that there were two options on the table of the board led by Esko Aho (center), which were weighed against each other. Is a brisk dose of debt being taken and pumped to households, municipalities and businesses? Or do you start saving anyway – cutting public spending and trying to get your mouth down to the sack? The latter option was chosen, the mallet was knocked on the table and – according to the critics – caused decades of pain for Finland.

Recession years ex-post studies have been done, and decision-makers have recalled those times. Aho and Minister of Finance Iiro Viinanen (Coalition Party) have said that Finland fell into a situation where there were no alternatives at the beginning of the recession. Expenditure had to be cut as loan taps began to close, cash flow emptied, banks faltered, credit ratings downgraded and the International Monetary Fund prepared to assist Finland. Viinanen toured the world begging for a loan – five for the price.

Some economists say that the situation was not so alternative. Decision makers of that time also have a need to justify painful surgeries so that there was no other option. But there is an afterthought of the taste of afterthought. Decisions are made in real time, and they are always either slightly or much wrong in retrospect.

The recession Those who followed the policy remember the kind of panic in which decisions were made about the Finnish economy. Everything seemed to plunge into the abyss at any moment.

At the end of 1992, the Ministry of Finance prepared a secret report in the event of a crisis in Finland. The report considered the possibility of using the stand-by law. Under the Standby Act, the government could, among other things, have cut statutory expenditure and ordered payment instruments and receivables to be transferred to the Bank of Finland.

But yes, Ohisalo is right. The government made the wrong choice. But the government that made the mistake was the pre-recession government that really made the choice: it increased spending for political reasons when it should have already adjusted. This error selection is available again.

The author is the editorial editor of HS.