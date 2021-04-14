Columns Would our democracy withstand Finland’s Trump?

If one of our future presidents were to take a unique line from year to year in the appointment of judges, Finland would be threatened by the road between Poland and Hungary.

Finland the independence of the judiciary would not necessarily last for an undemocratic government, evaluates President of the Supreme Administrative Court Kari Kuusiniemi to HS last week. A report is being prepared.

At the same time, one might wonder whether our democracy would last for an undemocratic president. The reasons are the same as in the Kuusiniemi initiative: mainly the events in Poland and Hungary, and the recent crisis in the United States, where Donald Trump and his supporters, who lost the election, are trying to question the election result.

In Finland the president’s powers have been curtailed, but the last filings were made a decade ago, when the power-driven crises in Hungary and Poland and the Trump-driven crisis in the United States were just ahead.

In the light of these events, one can consider what would happen if “Suomen Trump” were ever elected our president.

Trump appointed the judges of his choice up to the Supreme Court. In Finland, the President is responsible for appointing permanent judges on the proposal of the Government, and is backed by a judge selection committee.

Inexperienced is the situation where “Suomen Trump” would take a unique line from year to year in judge appointments. Then we were threatened by the road between Poland and Hungary. In these countries, the erosion of democracy began with the domestication of the missing constitutional court in Finland. But in the end, the entire judiciary was subjugated to the de facto power of the ruling party.

Trump pondered media information declaring a state of emergency between Joe Biden’s election victory and his inauguration as an attempt to overturn the election.

In Finland, war and peace are decided by Parliament, but our president is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces, who appoints officers.

If the Minister of Defense and other preparatory machinery anticipated the positions of the President, the President of the two seasons would have time to modify the officers as far as the Generals would like.

As Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces, the President decides on significant changes in military defense capabilities and much more. The rapporteurs have the power, but at least a great deal of confusion could be caused by “Suomen Trump” as chief. A small round of telephone conversations with experts confirms that the matter has not been considered much since the key writings of Antero Jyräng (1933–2020).

Trumpilla was Republicans in their grip, and Finland’s Trump would need support, at least with respect to the ruling parties. The Chancellor of Justice appointed by the President should have influence, as should the Committee on Constitutional Affairs.

If our culture of believing in the rule of law were to erode, the road could open up for a “strong leader” and undemocratic aspirations.

It is inherently unlikely, but certainly not impossible. This column does not propose a reduction in powers, because we should first go through the pitfalls of alternatives with our current knowledge in our stable situation. The debate should still be worthwhile.

The situation was also thought to be stable in Hungary and Poland, where the letter of the constitution followed the principles of a democratic rule of law. That was not enough. Even U.S. democracy faltered, even though Trump survived.

Our criminal law the thirteenth chapter warns of potential “Finnish Trumps”. The President must be convicted of aggravated state fraud if he unlawfully attempts to repeal or change the Finnish constitution or state order. The case would be heard in a national court where the judges are appointed by the president or his predecessors.

Thus, the functioning of Chapter Thirteen of the Penal Code also reverts to whether our judiciary can remain independent if the government acts undemocratically.

Or if the president did so.

The author is the cultural editor of HS.