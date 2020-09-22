Columns Workplace consultants are now hired for jobs, but employee enlightenment can be a risk to the business

When a consultant chatter about a grief workshop for a failed work project, there becomes a tedious management by devil, where the culprits are sought, barked at and then continued, writes Anna Perho in her column.

When times get worse, faith in higher forces grows. I know this: at the darkest moment of my entrepreneurial career, I went to both the fortune teller and church to wish for better.

During the new normal (= respan Marjok’s ability to use Zoom now), mental consultants are coming to work. They are needed because, in addition to God, the offices are dead, The New York Times declares.

Spiritual counseling utilizes “ancient wisdom” to support everyday development projects. The consultants’ brochures talk from the soul and spirituality, although offices such as Sacred Design Lab, emphasize their religiosity. This is how modern spirituality works: introducing the sacraments of one’s liking and ignoring others.

“ With the collapse of big systems of meaning, the smell of incense hovers over workplaces.

Saints consultants provide quite sensible services, such as concentration and social equality exercises, to the knowledge workers behind the screens.

But embarrassment is, of course, unavoidable. When the founder of a company called Ritualist gossipes about the grief workshop of a failed work project, there becomes a tedious management by devil, where the culprits are found, barked at, and then moved on.

Spirituality it is easy to make fun of, but on the other hand, themes that were once the monopoly of religions have long been the foundation of companies: visions (formerly called seeing visions), relevance, values, caring… So it is only natural that .

“ Spirituality can take the focus away from the fact, that is, the essence of consulting is to improve outcomes rather than enlightenment.

Carl Jung said in the monotheism of our living consciousness. According to him, we rely only on what can be explained by reason – faith and the unconscious are old-fashioned and obsolete in our time.

Spirituality is taboo: it is far more acceptable to talk about diseases of the mind, for example, than about faith.

But does the method matter if it works?

If spirituality speaks, the word sinks into favorable soil. On the other hand, the same things – respect other people, serve yourself for a bigger purpose – can be said without a coat of arms. Spirituality can take the focus away from the fact, that is, the essence of consulting is to improve outcomes, not enlightenment.

Enlightenment would be a risk for many businesses. As the anonymous interviewee says in an article on spirituality and working life in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan:

“When I became spiritual, I realized that the purpose of life is to add good, not to make money in a way that is not ethically sustainable. This awareness is like a spear in my chest, and I fight every day to detach it. ”