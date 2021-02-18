Columns Women’s ailments can only be helped with their own money, and it’s a thumbnail of everyone’s health care

A welfare state is a fairy tale if the counseling center can cancel postpartum examinations only as a matter of notification. It leads to deeper inequality, writes Maija Aalto in her column.

Is women’s ailments and poor women’s ailments.

Or so: pain or urinary incontinence or involuntary infertility or a poor sex life do not depend on income. The difference is in the way you treat them.

We able to visit a private gynecologist regularly.

Low-income people are not going anywhere. They are assured that in an emergency, a specialist can be reached through the health center.

If there is something wrong with my left hand, I believe I will get help from the public side. My uterus, on the other hand, has only belonged to the public if there is cancer or a fetus. Now Helsinki has announced that it will even skip postpartum check-ups, so I wouldn’t trust that anymore either.

This is a thumbnail of all healthcare. There were inequalities before, but the differences are growing.

“ A public service-only person wonders to himself whether symptoms are normal.

Perhaps a healthy woman pays from scratch if she only goes to a gynecologist for a periodic check-up to renew a pill prescription.

But is the path to help for everyone equally fast when health fails? No.

The ailments of women have been downplayed forever. Many just try to tolerate, for example, severe menstrual cramps or treatable menopausal symptoms. For example, endometriosis is a common disease in which the diagnosis is delayed.

There is expert help in specialist care, but moneylessness means a long wait.

At a private gynecologist, a midwife can talk about their troubles before they grow. The one who relies solely on the public service wonders to himself whether the symptoms are normal, and then at worst waits months even the time of a health center doctor.

“ That thanked you for raising a new person inside you.

The child getting has been an exception.

The network of counseling and maternity hospitals built in poor and backward Finland has reduced not only infant mortality but also maternity mortality.

A familiar and professional nurse at the clinic is a gift for the whole family. Recently, my hometown of Helsinki has wisely started to offer a wide range of physiotherapy to those who have given birth.

That is why it is confusing that Helsinki can only do so in a shortage of doctors decidethat statutory postpartum examinations may be omitted.

That thanked you for raising a new person inside you. Five of your well-being and recovery from now on. So unless you can pay for your follow-up inspection yourself, as many do now.

How easy and flexible it is to weed out the basics. From the deepest core of the welfare state.