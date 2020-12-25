Columns Why doesn’t the world’s best real defender fit into the list of the top 100 footballers?

The listing made by hundreds of experts once again showed how attackers always get more attention than they write, writes HS reporter Mikko Pajala.

Hardly you thought you were reading this Christmas Dani Carvajalista.

You barely thought of Dani Carvajal at all. Nor did they think of him The Guardian’s list of the top 100 footballers each year influenced by 241 experts whose votes excluded perhaps the best real defender in the world from the entire list.

Manchester City, among others, competes with Carvajal for the title of the best real defender Kyle Walker, which is also not included in the list. Third candidate, Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold, again found on the list – his strength you see are on the offensive head.

When even a large number of the toughest professionals in the industry don’t value defense, how could the general public do that too?

Liverpool was a team for years that could not rise from a challenger to a champion due to its error-prone downstairs. In the end, the company got enough of the defense fiddling, and Virgil van Dijk was purchased from Southampton for a transfer of more than € 83 million.

The insane price of a defender, it was thought.

Now Liverpool is once again the English champion and also the winner of the Champions League, and van Dijk’s role in taking the final step should not be underestimated. With his accomplishments, he also rose to second place on the Guardian last year’s list, which he already deserved.

Van Dijk, who injured his knee in October, dropped eight places on this year’s list. Would you forget Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo in the same way from voters for one injury? What about even van Dijk’s teammates who rated him better Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah? Hardly.

Sadan The top ranked toppers can accommodate a total of nine, packs six, defensive midfield five and goalkeepers seven. There are 12 names on the list that qualify as two-way midfielders.

The princely 61 seats are thus reserved for offensive players. Bayern Munich was judged the best in the world before the Fair and Ronaldo Robert Lewandowski – quite rightly in view of the Polish insane color tone.

Positions 54 to 56 are arranged in sequence Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kanté and Casemiro, defending champion individuals each. Phenomenally good goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is a few places higher. Above all, there is a slew of fluctuating attackers.

Succeeding the team is almost always based on solid defense, and the problems of underperforming groups, on the other hand, are often found downstairs.

The attack still collects most of the headlines. For viewers, this is understandable, but analytically, game-watching experts would also appreciate the important art form of defense.

So couldn’t anyone think of Dani Carvajal?