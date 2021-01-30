Columns Why doesn’t the church say direct words about sin, even though nature is destroyed night and day?

I understand that something bad and good is known in the church, sin and grace, writes Satu Vasantola of HS.

Worn out The uproar of the week was caused by a column published by Kirkko ja kaupunki on 18 January, in which priest Kari Kuula criticized the intensive production of meat. He compared the conditions of animals to concentration camps and the intensive production of meat to the destruction of Satan.

Meat producers were injured, the Confederation of Agricultural and Forestry Producers (MTK) threatened with legal action and appealed to the court chapter, the bishops resented. Kuula apologized, editor in chief as well. The column was removed from the web.

Quite a soap that many have already commented on. Journalists ask whether the editor-in-chief bowed to outside pressure. Some people in the Church wonder if freedom of speech does not apply to priests. In the countryside, the question is whether critics of meat production have ever even visited a Finnish barn.

Court often feel dull, but many of them are on the verge of being essential. They are mirrors that reveal our values ​​and tell the direction of change. In their scents you can see in whose ranks everyone is standing.

In this uproar, the confrontation between those criticizing meat production and MTK was not surprising. But the strong reaction of the church leadership surprised. One bishop after another rushed to blame the column.

Archbishop Tapio Luoma stated that the task of the church is not to blame farmers and to support them. All honest work is valuable, he wrote.

Most probably agree with this. But even if the work is honest and valuable, it can still be harmful to the environment. At least my own job is. As a result, the forest is felled into newsprint and emissions are caused.

In fact, much of the work done in Western society produces environmental problems, leisure as well. We destroy nature night and day. If I were a priest, I would call it the greatest of sins. Excessive meat consumption and intensive animal production are part of this devastation.

That is not the cause of the individual farmer, but it cannot be silenced.

To my understanding in the church something evil and good is known, sin and grace. So why not say straight words about sin? Let fire and flint come from the fact that our entire society is based on the filth of nature.

Grace is then that we can fix a lot. There are solutions. A church advocating for reconciliation could seek them out and not succumb to the uproar.

The author is the editor of HS’s Sunday pages.