Columns Why am I sinking money into senseless payments even though I know I’m paying too much?

The illusion of sunk costs makes you make bad choices.

Paragraph in my family comes the moment again when I have to pay an annual bill for children’s health insurance. They have, like many others. Almost every second child has health insurance.

Perceiving their prices is difficult. Personally, I don’t remember exactly how much they cost, and I try not to actively think about it.

The insurance was taken out because I myself have had a lot of ear infections as a child, while my spouse has problems with the sinuses. And there could be something more serious, insurance taken out before birth, as usual.

Now they are then paid. Of course, there have been ear infections and other small ailments, which have been handled in a private doctor’s office within the framework of the insurance. But if I were to add the deductibles and insurance premiums now and compare them to medical expenses, I am terribly afraid that I would be at a loss. Children once have been happily basic health.

It would be cheaper to go to a private doctor every now and then without insurance. There is also a lot of praise for children in public health care – it is not possible to choose the time of the visit as flexibly as in the private one.

“ Finland is startlingly divided.

Why then we do not stop insurance?

This is an illusion of sunk costs. Sunk costs refer to any realized costs, be they time, effort or money. They cannot be recovered and should therefore not influence future decisions.

After waiting so long, surely that late bus point is already coming. After paying for insurance for so long, if I quit, some trouble requiring longer care will surely show up right away.

Really, there is nothing more likely that this will happen than that it will not. I know this, and yet I act foolishly.

Analyzing your own behavior will help you understand why many others may be acting absurdly, even if they know the absurdity of their own actions.

Perhaps the eastern neighbor is plagued by the cost of war under the same illusion.

Health insurance there is also a broader issue: their prevalence is feared to erode public health. With them, Finland is startlingly divided, and that is not what I want.

Maybe even after this summer’s fall, I’ll quit insurance.

The author is the forerunner of HS’s cultural editorial.