Columns Whether it was a plague or a coronavirus, the festivities continue

The rules of the nightlife in the coronavirus are not yet clear. But people’s desire to celebrate, to break away from everyday life, is clear.

Stockholm the nightclubs of the nightlife center Stureplan opened their doors on the weekend for the first time since March.

Over the weekend, videos began circulating in Swedish media and social media channels, with people dancing at tables and celebrating side by side in the morning, regardless of safety intervals.

Nightclubs were widely resented. Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said that now was not the time to hold a party where there was a risk of the Korona virus spreading.

Many restaurants in Stockholm received comments over the weekend about non-compliance with safety regulations, but the nightclubs were not monitored by anyone.

The nightclubs later defended themselves by saying that the decor of the clubs had been changed: guests could keep their distance from each other, and the clubs only had table service. Do not drink alcohol while standing.

After the events of the weekend, nightlife in Sweden is likely to be closely monitored. In Finland, the debate had already begun, and last week the authorities decided to limit the opening hours of the restaurants again. Estonia has also banned drinking alcohol at night.

People the desire to gather and celebrate must be understood. The year plagued by the pandemic has been a long one. Löfven’s critique of nightclubs can also be baffled: did it come as a surprise that nightclubs celebrate like the last day?

As the plague raged in Europe in the 14th century, people held wild celebrations in honor of still being alive.

It was common for many to become ill and die during the following days after the feast.

Italian author Giovanni Boccaccio writes Decameronein his collection of short stories about life in the midst of a plague that spread like fire. In his work, Boccaccio describes Florentines who, even at the risk of death, toured restaurants and tried to live perhaps their last moments to the fullest.

Coronavirus The disease is nowhere near as dangerous as the plague that killed up to half of the European population.

During a plague, people celebrate knowing the risks. The price could have been death.

The risks of the coronavirus are also likely to be known. The disease caused by the virus can be asymptomatic in young people, and severe disease is most often contracted by the fragile and elderly.

They visit nightclubs less often, but if they do poorly, they may have to pay the bill.

The author is HS’s Stockholm correspondent.