Columns When the Worthless meets the Blender, the best of autumn is born: The Children’s Cemetery has a horrible name, but beautiful music

The album, which was released in January at the Children’s Cemetery, staples together in its punk-inspired music, among others, the Worthless, the Blender and Kaarlo Sarkia.

The band the name is too much for me, I can’t stand it for many reasons. However, I ignore it to the best of my ability because of the record released at the Children’s Cemetery in January IV is all the best to listen to in the fall.

The melodies of the album draw with it in its fiercely rolling punk-like cadence, and the melancholic tones, in turn, massage the soul of the northern man stepping towards the darkness.

The words of the songs open in many directions, make you listen carefully, and bring the mind into motion.

Kaarlo Sarkia 29 The song begins: “The waters of the deep shimmer sadly. The trees above sway deepest in the water. ”

The text is, surprise surprise, Kaarlo Sarkiaa (1902–1945), poem Separate From Sarkia’s first collection in 1929 Chained.

Sark is especially remembered as a melodic, rhythmic poet who wrote sensitive, song-like lyrics.

If anyone had still suspected that vocal feature for example Kaj Chydenius traces, I consider it now proved.

My favorite of the songs on the disc Mirage.

Its melody brings back memories J. Karjalainen Under the star lamp song, while the words take over Mika Kaurismäki To worthless: “Sun out of your eyes would help, I’m going to navigate the stars,” Children’s Cemetery Kristiina Vaara to sing. Who, Matti Pellonpää Manneha is talking about it Pirkko Hämäläinen Veeralle.

Then when you’re still “playing Tehars on a tape, you guess you’re going to drive all night,” the overall vibe of the song is kind of like someone wrapping you in a corner of a couch in a wool blanket and stroking your head while flickering images of domestic culture on the wall projector.

That an ironing someone on the couch might still be reading aloud Sarkia, published in 1931 Debt for life collection. Although Autumn letter:

“My dear sister, the hand of autumn

has reddened rowan.

Night frost from your wall

has murdered dahlia.

The eaves of the cottage were empty,

when the Swallows left.

Twilight falls early. Days

are Cloudy, cool.

No more sandy beach

boys meet with brown limbs.

From the front, the wind carries

hard, steel-gray maining. ”