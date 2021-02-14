Columns When the people of various Twitter bubbles listed the most significant dissidents of the 2020s in Finland, a fascinating and fierce mini-cultural war broke out.

Dissent is a raw species. I would not dare to recommend to my children, writes Tommi Nieminen in his column.

Tommi Nieminen­

I left risk to traffic.

I started a discussion on Twitter about who are the most significant dissidents in Finland in the 2020s.

At the beginning, there was a heated debate about definitions: What kind of agendas can a dissident push? Can there be dissidents in democracies at all?

Some insisted that the whole term should be spared for dictatorships like the Soviet Union and China. But if we limit dissent only Andrei Sakharov and Hu Jian dictatorship voices like this, the term shrinks to curiosity and must be rejected for all Finns.

It is a strange idea that there could be no Finnish dissident. The idea was also considered strange by the majority of respondents.

After all, there have been them before.

The most iconic Finnish dissidents are conscientious objectors and pacifists Arndt Pekurinen, who was executed on the front line of the Continuation War in November 1941.

It was Kekkonen foreign policy dissidents of the period. Ecophilosophists Pentti Linkola consciously took his thoughts to the dark side. Professor Tauno Tiusanen predicted the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1980s and got anger on its neck.

Fox girls Kirsi Kultalahti, Mia Salli and Minna Salonen radicalized animal rights activism, received harsh sentences and public humiliation.

Dissent is a raw species. I would not dare to recommend to my children.

In a democracy, it is less often imprisoned or killed, but the punishment may be almost as harsh as in a dictatorship. When the air is already thick with ideas, dissent must be so sharp and contrary to common values ​​that it becomes disgusting to almost everyone else.

Genuine dissent leads to loneliness and unpopularity.

Who My Twitter threads then proposed Finnish dissidents of the 2020s?

There were about three hundred proposals. Tweet chains spread far beyond my own bubble. The debate is over. One social bubble was nervous about the proposals of another bubble – and vice versa.

In some places a fierce and fascinating mini-cultural war was born.

At first, I rejected politicians from established parties because they are anything but dissidents. Dissent is a subordinate position to power.

But let it be mentioned now that there was support from politicians Jussi Halla-aho, Elina Lepomäki and Anna Kontula – a nationalist populist, a liberal right-wing and a theoretical communist.

Representatives of the Conservative Christian field received votes Päivi Räsänen and Professor of Education Tapio Puolimatka, of which Räsänen and his opinions have entered a major thread of criminal investigation.

Many other interesting characters received support, such as the economist Tuomas Malinen, radical priest Kai Sadinmaa, a climate policy dissident Eija-Riitta Korhola, banker Björn Wahlroos, a nationalist historian Teemu Keskisarja, a historian leaning on trumpeting Markku Ruotsila, cosmologist and human rights activist Autumn Räsänen, animal philosopher Elisa Aaltola, doctor and non – fiction writer Janne M. Korhonen as well as a writer declared ideologically unemployed Ossi Nyman.

Author and director Juha Hurme got a small avalanche. He rattles and lives like in the second century, but as a dissident, Hurme is too rewarded and loved.

Other artists were suggested: director and playwright Susanna Kuparista, political cartoonist Ville Rantaa and essays Antti Nylén.

Awesome characters each. But are they dissidents?

Nylén wrote on the tweet chain: I have been called a “dissident” before, which is embarrassing, of course. There is some structural inaccuracy in the whole concept. It is perhaps more a matter of standing on the borders of some kind of discussion circles. Neither is it nor this.

They are all interesting influencers. But they are at most light-hearted thinkers. Light versions.

Working life professor Pekka Sauri took part in the debate and suggested as a criterion: A Dissident Quick Test: Would We Like to Show Up with Him?

It was a good crystallization. The dissident makes himself like a leper, a possible restoration of honor comes only afterwards.

If it even comes.

In Finland, the term must be stripped of the moral nobility given to, for example, dissidents in the Soviet Union. Because dissent is at its core at odds with the prevailing system, in a dictatorship, dissidents are democrats.

In a free country, the situation is just the opposite.

Who then are the dissidents of the 2020s?

In the new generation, they could be, for example, an active member of the radical environmental movement Elokapina Elina Kauppila or the President of the Communist Youth Jiri Mäntysalo.

They do not oppose grievances, but the system as a whole.

There is also unbridled dissent, conspiracy, neo-authoritarianism, and sharp scientific opposition.

Separately, there is the herd of wrecks of the middle generation, which is known for not even being mentioned. Such are, for example, the Putinists Johan Backman and Janus Putkonen.

Pekka Sauri’s criterion is also likely to be met by a far-right cultural essayist and poet Timo Hännikäinen or founding a far-right party Terhi Kiemunki.

It may be that 99 percent of Finns would not agree to show up with Hännikäinen and Kiemungi. If you knew their world of thought.