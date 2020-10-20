Columns When the health minister describes the coronavirus as a tsunami, it is time to prepare for the worst

Belgium introduced tighter coronavirus measures on Monday. Restaurants, cafes and bars closed.

On Monday morning Brussels, the capital of Belgium, was a sad sight. It looked like the weekday hadn’t started at all. On empty streets, the terraces of the cafes had been gathered together. The city has retreated from its corona.

Belgium is now one of the European coronavirus centers. On Monday, the infectivity rate was nearly 800 per hundred thousand people. Only in the Czech Republic is the situation worse. The situation is bad, especially in Brussels and French-speaking Wallonia.

Over the weekend, Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke described the local coronavirus situation as approaching a tsunami. It has almost left our control, the minister said.

In relation to the gravity of the situation, Belgium’s actions are more moderate than in many other countries. For example, the curfew only starts at midnight and not, like in French cities, at 9 p.m. According to the Minister of Health, there is no desire to make the lives of Belgians unreasonably difficult. Depression and isolation, like the virus, are enemies, he said.

In the past, for example, mask restrictions were even relaxed: now you can walk on open streets and in the park without a mask.

On Monday, however, the second wave of the most drastic action to date began. Restaurants, cafes and bars are closed, and teleworking is mandatory if possible. Social contacts are kept to a minimum: meeting just about anyone is not recommended.

Even with these means have a price. It is estimated that up to 40% of the Belgian restaurant and café business could go bankrupt. Over the weekend, the government door was crowded as industry unions went to discuss the planned subsidies. The crowd laid off and then weeded out, said one restaurateur down below on Saturday.

This week, decisions are still expected on those hobbies that are open. Contact species over the age of 12 are already banned. Schools in Belgium want to keep open for as long as possible. If restrictions start to be made, primary schools will be closed last.

In the heart of the tsunami in Brussels, everyday life is still quite common. Of great importance, for example, is that you are free to be outside and that schools are open. In the spring, the big city felt suffocating when not even the park bench was allowed to stop.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo shed light on Belgian optimism in the evening news on Sunday. According to De Croo, the actions can, at best, bring about a significant cut in infection rates. Then the celebration of Christmas can succeed, he promised.

The author is HS’s Brussels correspondent.