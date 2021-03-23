Columns When Sputnik was still an artificial month and not a vaccine

The HS Time Machine reads news from 1957–1958, when the Asian flu killed about 1,300 Finns.

Lately I caught myself thinking about a situation where a young researcher will present in 2070 a doctoral thesis Helsingin Sanomat pandemiauutisoinnista the years 2020-2021.

Does the researcher ask why the response to the epidemic was so intense, even though mortality in Finland hardly even fluctuated? Then the Opponent can point out that there were reasons for the actions, because there were many victims in other parts of the world. They may agree that Finland had a long safe period in 2020, so fearful people demand protection from the government.

If the researcher decides to make a historical comparison, he or she can open the HS Time Machine, which opens up the old issues of the journal. Perhaps he compares the magazines of 2020–2021 to 1957–1958, when the Asian flu killed about 1,300 Finns.

Let’s try! In the HS of 21 March 1958, influenza is mentioned only in the advertisement for the monk cough medicine and B vitamins. Instead, the news says that the Sputnik artificial moon will fly over Helsinki at exactly 4.45 pm and President Urho Kekkonen has visited the spring fair to get acquainted with the latest vacuum cleaner. Hilja Valtonen’s new book is recommended for readers The black girl is mirroring.

What about the days of the disease peak in November 1957? Now weep! On November 21, 1957, there was news in two columns in the magazine: “25–30 per cent. our population ’. According to the story, the epidemic is worst in northern Finland, where 45-year-old Asser Koskenkorva, 20-year-old Annikki Kotilainen and 5-year-old Juhani Ollikainen have died. At that time, the names of the dead were published in the journal.

The situation is also difficult in Vaasa, where the Onkilahti primary school has had to be closed by order of a school doctor, and in Åland, where the budget is delayed because only one of the members of the county council’s finance committee is healthy.

In the process there is news on the page that hints to a prospective researcher why attitudes to threats and risks have changed.

The Mannerheim Union appeals to parents to reduce accidental mortality of children. According to the association, in 1956, 293 children under the age of one died in accidents: 47 children by drowning, 37 in traffic, 19 in fires and explosions, 14 in poisonings and 176 in other accidents.

There is something familiar from 64 years ago: Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are celebrating their 10th anniversary in Britain. According to HS, the prince has given his spouse a gift of a clover of carnations and an electric kettle.

