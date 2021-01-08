Columns When mothers with small babies worry about coping, would bottle milk help?

After the maternity hospital and counseling experience, I wonder if there is no more concern for mothers ’coping in breastfeeding materials distributed to parents.

Before the birth of my second child in the fall, I got a tip from my dad: not to be warmed up for that consideration, yes the child gets used to drinking at room temperature.

Two new ideas in one sentence: A heater may not be needed. The consideration is an opportunity worth considering.

This, then, was a few positive statements about baby bottle feeding. In the hospital and clinic, full breastfeeding was strongly present at all times, and the substitute was presented only as a contingency plan if breastfeeding fails at all.

From the experience of one child, we knew that breastfeeding works for strength. Because we wanted to share the parenting work as evenly as possible, especially in the beginning, I spent nights with two kids and gave a bottle of food. A friend’s comment encouraged a choice that deviated from the recommendations.

In Finland The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) recommends full breastfeeding for 4 to 6 months of age and partial breastfeeding for longer. The research-based recommendation has a strong scientific basis: full breastfeeding improves the health of the child and the mother. In addition, breast milk is the only food for the baby, it is cheap and certainly pure.

The WHO recommendation globally is similar. In global statistics, Europe is still lagging behind. A simplified picture of the world breastfeeding situation is that more countries are breastfeeding in poor countries. In rich countries, on the other hand, the rich breastfeed more. In the Nordic countries, more breastfeeding is taking place, while in Ireland, for example, only 55% of children are breastfed.

Like all personal matters, breastfeeding is political. Mothers cope better when they don’t have to worry about livelihoods or career advancement. Cold cash and binding laws help. Yet breastfeeding is often seen as a mother’s responsibility that should be encouraged.

Maternity hospital and after counseling experiences, I wonder if there is no more concern for maternal coping in breastfeeding materials distributed to parents. Yes, it is exhausting if you have to be awake every hour around the clock.

There would be even one paper that would say without emphasizing the primacy of breastfeeding that bottled milk is worth considering in some cases – even alongside breast milk. Full breastfeeding is undeniably important, but the mental well-being of the whole family is even more important to the baby.

A side effect of full breastfeeding is that maternal responsibility increases in care other than feeding. Changing diapers, changing clothes, cleaning ears, and general entertainment flow more easily to anyone who is on a child’s skin all the time. Fathers should actively remember to take care of everything they can take care of.

There could be more even material in the materials of clinics and hospitals about how and when a father could give bottled milk if necessary – even when cold.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.