Columns When life becomes a roller coaster of emotions

Of the week the main news for me was not about the coronavirus or Russia but the bipolar disorder. On the science pages of Helsingin Sanomat (27 January) was told About a study by an international group led by the University of Turku, the results of which were so raffling that the debate about them has already begun.

Scientific knowledge of disease among the people was important for without it, but I was also interested in the story personally because I followed close with bipolar disorder.

Did I wake up, I asked my mother when I called her on Wednesday shortly after noon.

My mother might monitor or sleep at any time. It’s not weird for a retiree, but that’s what he’s always been: nightgowns and daydresses.

According to a new study, human sleep arrhythmias are an important factor in the development of bipolar disorder. Associate Professor Markus J. Rantala said in an interview that the disease is underpinned by a vicious circle of stress and poor sleep: the sleep clock of a stressed person becomes confused, which impairs the quality of sleep and exacerbates stress.

When chronicated, stress, according to the study, drives the central nervous system to a permanent inflammatory state that further confuses the internal clock. Chaos in the body triggers mania that eventually ends in a period of depression. The person is ill.

According to Rantala, the disease often breaks out as a result of a stressful life situation, but it can also be caused by childhood traumas.

At school I was mocked for sleeping in prayer, my mother recalls.

Mother’s childhood was distressing. Birth in the midst of the bombing of the Continuation War, quarreling of parents, death of father, school bullying. My mother learned to monitor at night because that was when she was safe.

The first period of mania came in his twenties: his mother ate a glass. It started with a roller coaster that has accommodated good and productive episodes, but also periods of depression and hospital episodes. My mother did not get a definitive diagnosis of bipolar disorder until the 1990s.

According to Rantala, genetic inheritance can predispose to disease, but much also depends on how one lives one’s life.

For myself the inheritance has been sufficient for my mother, but also for my father, who also spent his life in the swing of the gods, like many creative people.

I recognized the same tendencies in myself when I was young: I managed to get a little sleep if necessary, and in a tight place I twisted the laps harder. It was a useful trait for a young person, and therefore dangerous.

I came across similar speedboards later in work. They do stuff and projects around the clock. They are the ones that work life of this time loves. They thrive and move forward. But eventually many of them collapse.

Bipolar disorder has become more common in Finland. About two percent of the population already suffers from it.

Personally, I’m not sick. It’s probably because I started observing myself at a young age because of my mother. I knew bohemian life or too much stress was not for me. Since I was young, I have had a family, a regular job, a regular lifestyle and an exercise hobby.

I was still on my guard. It wasn’t until I turned 40 that I concluded that if life hadn’t gotten out of hand yet, it probably wouldn’t leave anymore.

It felt it’s familiar, my mom said after reading the newspaper story. But perhaps the study should have also taken into account the importance of personality type, he added. Of the sister series of four daughters, my mother was the only one who fell ill. And good lifestyles do not protect everyone.

Now Mom has a good and steady phase that she wants to stick to.

Finally, I asked my mother what kind of feeling the reading of the article left her.

“It could be that if these things had been known before, I could have had a little easier. But I don’t know, this is how it went, at least it was a colorful life. ”

The author is the supervisor of HS’s editorial office.