Columns When Korona relaxes her grip on us, there may be a new challenge ahead: do we dare to relax it?

When Korona recedes, we enter a new kind of everyday life and autumn. If the world still feels very dangerous after vaccinations, it is good to learn to cope with a reasonable risk, writes Maaret Kallio.

Summer is at its most beautiful right now. Many spend their holidays or are otherwise allowed to breathe in a lighter rhythm.

Inevitably, however, there is everyday life and autumn ahead. It might have come to mind as early as the end of the spring, as schools and work fell silent.

What actions do we take to return to everyday life? What does it feel like to return to close contacts after a long distance? When can you start having weddings, funerals and baptisms again without thinking about who can infect and who? When is a cough in a concert or train just a normal cough and not a signal of danger?

“ Where one has feared self-exhaustion, the other has not experienced the necessary fear.

The long-lasting and suddenly huge change in the corona situation is slowly easing our grip. The majority of those at risk will soon be double vaccinated, thus fulfilling the main goal of protecting the most fragile group. Infection rates have been declining, albeit with leaflets, and vaccinations are progressing well in other groups.

As Korona slowly begins to relax us, we must dare to think about whether we can relax it.

Multi of us to recognize and acknowledge in many ways the coronary crisis has affected ourselves, our relationships, and our daily lives. It is important to stop to consider what aspects of the crisis have brought us out.

What came to the surface of each of us in the acute phase of the crisis? As the situation prolonged, what was left to be seen from that reaction to the acute situation?

What might be your own inner sense of threat and insecurity, which in turn is a realistic understanding of the snapshot? And what kind of story do I create about my survival and what kind of images do I build about the future?

One important step towards a way out of the crisis is to identify and recognize both our own internal and external drivers of the situation. For some, the danger activated at the beginning of the crisis has remained heavily on and the environment still feels very dangerous. Where one has feared self-exhaustion, the other has not experienced the necessary fear. In the same situation, we have survived quite differently.

So what are we really talking about when we talk about the corona? What is all the anxiety, fear, denial, anger, annulment, or struggle really related to the crown, and what in turn arises from the inner world of our minds?

“ While the risk doesn’t completely disappear, there is hope for realism.

What I interviewed THL chief physician Hanna Nohynek according to us, coronary risk will continue to be among us, and this virus cannot be completely eradicated.

According to Nohynek, the coronavirus is still unpredictable, but the media has mostly shown the deepest end and not a realistic overall picture, which is already starting to be quite good for Finland.

Although the risk does not disappear completely, there is hope for realism. Nohynek describes that the protective effect of two doses of the vaccine against a serious disease is very good.

Assessing the overall picture includes many factors, of which the risk of disease is only one. The situation, exacerbated by mental health, families with children and students, among others, has brought new major risks that cannot be ignored.

That is why it is important that, instead of waiting for zeros, we learn to live wisely with this risk too – just as we live with many other risks that exist.

“ It may seem awkward to return to the subway, bus, or workplace if the anxiety raises its head strongly.

Future, the opening up of society and increasing freedom can arouse both enthusiasm and anxiety. It may seem awkward to return to the subway, bus, or workplace if the anxiety raises its head strongly. A person who has been moving around in small circles for a long time and who has strongly avoided risk can be intimidated by a return to a wider everyday life.

Getting started and learning to cope with reasonable risk is still important.

It is mentally very difficult to constantly prepare for the worst. Fierce control and strict absoluteness are often shelters for feelings of insecurity and fear that seem difficult to control. For the mind, however, complete control is a fragile protection. Paradoxically, constant preparation for the worst and overestimation of danger weaken endurance and increase insecurity, not security.

Above all, however, the world, life, and other human lives are still safe and good, which may have to remind ourselves and each other many more times.

Even if there is no complete certainty, it is possible to experience good security and peaceful togetherness.

“ We will adjust again, just as we adapted to the larger changes in the second spring.

Risk free life does not even exist. Fear can be grasped by the hand and move forward in peace with it.

Anxiety can be spotted, allowed to tell its messages, and still act to promote new habits. Yes, we will adjust again, just as we adapted to the larger changes in the second spring.

Hope must not be given up, even in the face of risk. While there are risks, the security is true and everyone can build it.