Columns When it comes to your own vaccination turn, almost everyone sighs with relief and wraps their sleeves

At my home corners Ten years ago, in the Käpylä of Helsinki, there was an often joyous old Transit. The text in large letters was painted on the side of the van: Everything is in order.

Seeing the all-in-one car smiled and aroused the belief that life carries, even if not always in perfect order. There would now be a wider need for that car.

Towards the end of the year it became known that the first coronavirus vaccines would be available sooner than just anyone had believed. The effectiveness of the vaccines also proved unexpectedly good.

When the forecast from the experts of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) was confirmed, they said that in the best case, if everything goes perfectly, willing Finns will be vaccinated by the summer. In the fall, you may be able to return to a normal day.

Relief and hope took over my mind. For a while. Just under Christmas, an even more contagious variant of the virus was revealed. It soon became apparent that vaccine production was not immediately complete and delivery volumes fell short of expectations.

After these setbacks, both Finnish and traditional media were overwhelmed by nervousness and pessimism. Everything was believed to be going wrong. It was suspected that the EU had not been able to conclude agreements or deal with marketing authorizations. It was suspected that our vaccine would be taken elsewhere. It was suspected that they do not know how to organize vaccinations in Finland. It was feared that not enough Finns would agree to take the vaccine.

Professionals treating coronavirus patients have already been vaccinated. They are able to treat the sick without getting sick themselves. According to THL, residents of care homes will be vaccinated by mid-February and all those over 80 by the end of March. Their share of corona deaths is as high as two-thirds.

Middle-aged people need to weed a little longer than desired. Before long, however, vaccine production will begin to operate, and if not in the industry, states will be required to license manufacturing.

Subsequent vaccines will soon receive marketing authorizations. And when vaccines arrive, Finnish municipalities know how to vaccinate en masse. The organization exists and has experience.

The car whispers that there is also no need to worry about taking the vaccine. When it comes to their own turn, almost everyone sighs with relief and wraps their sleeves. So much do we all want to get out of the corona chain.

The author is the science editor of HS.