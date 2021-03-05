Columns When I hear how foreign guys are doing during a pandemic, I might not even complain about distance school

Life does not stop because of the coronavirus, but neither does death.

On Monday it starts again, the children’s distance school. If the signs of last spring are true, the teenager will complete the school day in a couple of hours and then move on to online chess.

I was already wondering how it is easier to close schools in Finland than bars. Until the sense of relativity struck. An American friend recalled that her peers have been attending a distance school since last spring. When walking in a park in Washington, oncoming people point out if there is no mask.

So what about the New Zealand guys? They have had a curfew. The dog has been peeed semi-secretly in the condominium parking lot. Compared to that, we in Finland have lived a semi-autonomous life: walking in the woods and on the ice. The children have been able to skate and sometimes even for indoor training.

Pandemic has connected the world in a way that no news event in my own lifetime has reached. It is a shared and easily comparable experience of infection control and the functioning of society in exceptional circumstances. About who is lucky and unhappy – even without infection.

My Brazilian friend’s garden-aged children were at home for a month last month while a single mother tried to work at home.

A Ghanaian journalist buddy scolded because no wages were paid during the corona.

By the end of the year, an Austrian friend had already experienced three curfews. In addition, the extremist organization Isis carried out a terrorist attack near his home in November.

In a Myanmar acquaintance, the coronavirus has not even been in the forefront of the mind. A coup was committed in his country in early February. Soldiers have been shot dead by soldiers.

Take care of yourself, I wrote. It sounded somehow dilute.

Friends living in Uganda have also had greater concerns than Korona. Dozens of people died in the unrest before the January election. Tear gas was used near the children’s school in Kampala.

A Romanian friend in his forties suffered from cancer during the corona. He did not get the medicines he needed from Bucharest, but a friend mailed them to him from Vienna, eventually in vain. The guy died in January.

Life when it doesn’t stop because of the coronavirus, nor death.

Only for one friend, life in the corona year has continued as normal as mine. He is Swedish, and with him the words must have been chosen carefully. Korona is no competition.

I gently inquired why her Swedish victim figures are several times higher than in Finland. The limit of ten thousand deaths was broken in Sweden already in January, and there are almost 800 deaths in Finland.

For him, Norway and Finland are those exceptions, not Sweden. The answer should be to find out why we have done relatively well so far.

Suddenly, complaining about a three-week distance from school feels very – small. And it is certainly online chess that is quite developing.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.