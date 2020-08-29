Columns When I get Savo food, my body turns golden – Kuopio is a mecca for amazingly good food

“Lupsakkoo meininkia, ”the vendace restaurant advertised in its window taping.

A little, so I decided to test the local delicacy – I was in Kuopio for the first time in my life. I opened the door and was surprised: in the restaurant’s wind cabinet, someone was currently getting their nose. A handful of the nose, lustfully.

Somehow I became creative side by side with the fight at the corner table. Luckily I was more creative because I haven’t eaten better fried vendace on the moon.

The place is called Sampo, and defense, it should be noted that since then, I have encountered there’s only fair folk tavern atmosphere.

“ I wondered how wonderful a young man’s life can sometimes be.

It was how was it, on that trip twenty years ago i fell in love with kuopio as a food city.

As a percussionist, I drank Riesling and beer in the sunny Snellman Park, sipped the Hanna Partanen perch rooster I bought from the market, and wondered how wonderful a young man’s life can sometimes be.

Since then I have had many occasions to enjoy the Kuopio-based cuisine: at the Black Sheep in the traditional setting of the wine cellar, where among other simple basic materials in the Market Hall.

One tremendous evenings over domestic food took place in the late Parts. After the bankruptcy, the top chef who owned the place moved to the service station chain to work, so it may be that the people of North Savo are eating even the best petrol-free ones in Finland today.

Last summer, my body turned golden and I understood the birds singing when a Savolean chef taught me to warp Savoish pike and pickle Savo honey turnips with Savonian dill-flavored vodka.

We ate them with Savolainen black cabbage, cauliflower and pea porridge.

“ The level of gastronomy has been a secret to the rest of the world. Is no longer.

Where from miraculously, Kuopio and Pohjois-Savo have captured the fabulous happiness of having caught such culinary treasures in spite of their small size and remoteness – at least from the perverted tip of Helsinki?

Perhaps the reasons are the maintenance of traditional skills and the immediate environment, which provides quality and diverse raw materials. In any case, it is no wonder that Northern Savonia and the Kuopio region have been awarded the title of European food province – the first in Finland.

One of the reasons for the jury was that the level of gastronomy in the area has been a secret to the rest of the world. Is no longer. The train to Kuopio leaves five, a good trip.

The author is a Madventures adventurer, TV producer and non-fiction writer who would next like to test the acclaimed restaurant Urban.