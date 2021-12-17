Columns When can a young person stop running and start living life?

More and more young people are suffering from performance pressures. Is it any wonder that mental health problems have increased, asks HS journalist Roosa Welling in her column.

“At our house there should be a looser world of growth in which to grow up in peace and seek oneself. ”

This was stated by Mieli ry’s expert doctor Meri Larivaara, when we discussed the root causes of mental health problems among young people. One reason, he said, is the increased pressure from the current performance-focused school pipeline.

Read more: Young people’s mental health problems cannot be solved by additional resources alone, says the professor: These societal changes are behind the nausea

Read more: The help for those who attempted suicide was a “package of benzos” with which the young person tried to kill himself again – this is what the mental health crisis looks like in the eyes of young people

Larivaara’s comment stopped thinking. I have been a conscientious performer throughout my studies so far, a very traditional ten girl, for whom laudatur’s high school diploma and first-time admission to university seemed almost self-evident goals.

Now I have a master’s degree without a master’s degree and a fixed-term contract in the pipeline. I’ve probably been the kind of ideal student that decision-makers have dreamed of, for example, universities evidence selection reform in doing so.

Directly from high school to university, from the university in the target time to pay taxes. From now on, effective work until death. What an admirable performance!

Self however, I can’t admire drillers like me. In fact, there has hardly been the looseness or growth peace that Larivaara called for in my performance-focused progress.

Where in the middle should you have been looking for yourself after sitting for almost 18 years in the tube on a school bench? When should you go on an adventure, see the world, and watch the long summer nights if you last had a decent summer vacation in the eighth grade of elementary school?

Is growing up learning to adapt to constant deadlines? Or that he reads in student transcripts even during pneumonia and during a migraine attack?

The psyche has been in a 21-square-foot studio, especially in a 21-square-foot studio, when I dove, but to my own surprise, I have remained more or less healthy.

All are not as lucky.

I have seen up close how many peers around me are increasingly suffering from exhaustion, depression, and panic disorder.

Access to treatment can sometimes seem impossible, and at worst, for example, through the Student Health Foundation (FSHS), the first free doctor’s time may have to wait up to months.

At least the situation is not alleviated by the fact that ten people who have written ten boards and graduated with a master’s degree in law in just over a year are constantly being highlighted. The performances are amazing, of course, but do we want to see such overachievement from young people?

No it takes years to grow up to be a good person and a taxpayer. Not everyone also experiences performance pressures as equally heavy.

However, I seriously argue that with the current model, we will soon have a record number of graduates and former ten students who need sick leave after graduating for the first time.

It would therefore be important to look back and consider whether children and young people should still be allowed to grow up into adults in peace, rather than being pushed through the school machinery as quickly as possible into working life.

The author is an editor of HS.