Columns When an adult kicks or hits, it is an assault, but at school it is called bullying

There are already tricks to stop school violence. We don’t need bigger sticks but we need to listen to teachers and others working with children.

When a person beats or kicks or strangles another, it is an assault. Sometimes a killing attempt.

When a person excludes another group, nullifies, and barks, it can even be mental violence or discrimination.

At school, we call it bullying. The word supposedly covers everything from systematic cruelty to obscene teasing, from crime to thoughtlessness.

It also goes astray if we only see crimes. When an ambulance is needed in the school yard, a choir of believers wakes up. It was not supposed to be bullied before when an adult was allowed to show that he was stronger than a child.

Yes, they were bullied. If an adult’s authority is only attached to physical strength, we can surrender. After all, the stronger the right to just teach, the more aggressive it is worth being.

Violence has always been, even among children. It should be startled.

But has its amount exploded in the hands? In crime statistics, the number of perpetrators under the age of 15 is increasing. For older teens, at least not in Helsinki.

Crime statistics reach only a fraction of the acts. According to the latest school health survey, the situation of high school and vocational students is clearly better than before. They experience less bullying than ten years ago.

In the case of Helsinki residents in primary school, we do not know enough, because they only have comparable information on the same subject for a couple of years. And they report bullying much bigger more often.

This may still be worth noting to them. Not everyone is afraid of bullying. Of those who reported to an adult, 17.9 percent responded that the bullying continued or worsened after the report.

Some schools have systematic and planned ways to break the cycle right away, even children know the consequences in advance.

Even mild violence is addressed and adults do it together. Thus, both school professionals and parents and, if necessary, outsiders specializing in solving such a problem.

In some schools, this is clearly a complete failure.

From stick lovers and those demanding harsher punishments also forget that when a child hurts a child, it is already too late.

But no means of preventing school violence need to be devised. There are already. Instead of whining, you could listen to teachers and other professionals working with children and young people.

After all, they usually repeat the same message. Children need adults around them who have time to listen to the child and notice the black emotions he or she is experiencing. And the feeling that they are valuable and part of the crowd. And other means of action than aggression.

A great way to increase violence between children is to add chaos, insecurity and a sense of alienation to the world of children. Cut, save, increase group sizes, and make adults often changeable and busy. Ignores the distress in some families. Provides a model where even adults solve things by malicious or hitting.

Bullying a word is unworthy, but one meaning within it is important. It is not the activity of individuals in a vacuum. It’s something that prevents or allows a herd around.