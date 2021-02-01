Columns When a child needs skis for an exercise class, the parent weighs their relationship to skiing

Tomorrow skiing at school!

A message from the child’s teacher makes the parent whine. At least the following movements can be observed in the families of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area:

“What skiing, ”asks city-spirited parent. As an adult, little snow has been seen on these corners, and he’s not sure if he ever skied at school himself. Well, a tram to a sports equipment owner, there is known.

In a ski family message is already pending. The schoolboy’s fur bottoms stand upright in the wind cabinet, and a feel for the sport has been sought from the north as early as the turn of the year.

Tools above all -parent heads to a large sports shop. Freeze a fresh ski set for the junior, and it didn’t even take long.

Doesn’t make this a problem -the parent lends the child his own skis. It’s not that right.

Skiing is a Civic Skill in the family, the monos move smoothly from one sibling to another. The evening will tell you in what frosts Grandpa skied to school and how many medals Finland received from the Sapporo World Championships.

Outsource parent sighs with satisfaction that Santa brought the child skis and the godmother has taken him to ski.

Something makes sense for this fuss -the parent informs the school that at this warning time the child will not have equipment the next morning with skis as a continuation of the set.

He is probably not the only one from whom the advance warning sent in Wilma has passed.

When hunts his child for skis, gets to weigh his relationship with skiing. Does the school pass on valuable sporting heritage to children or does Instrumental Sport put students in an unequal position?

It is undeniably difficult to justify why schoolchildren should dedicate equipment to a sport whose season is short, if not non-existent, in southern Finland. Not everyone has the opportunity to get equipment because of a couple of ski runs. Sufficient loan equipment should be found in schools.

On the other hand, I like to think that it is good for school children to get to know skiing. Skiing is a great basic exercise that even a beginner can catch. Skiing is free, and the sport is not tied to schedules or memberships. At its best, a lifelong way opens up to stay fit and move around in nature.

At worst, the boots are rubbing, the skis are slipping and the experiment is the last due to poor equipment.

One way or another. If you buy skis, you don’t have to settle for one or two skis this winter.

The author is an editor of HS.