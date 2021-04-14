Columns When a child asks “why does Uncle have a big tummy?” the adult is embarrassed, but the reaction can tell about our attitudes

When a child asks a question, Google often doesn’t help either, writes Anni Hautala in her column.
Anni Hautala
11:00 | Updated 13:16
“Why smells like a butt here? ” asked my godson at the candy shelf in the store.
I couldn’t answer. Young children perceived the world by looking closely and asking questions even more closely. Answering often requires Google and imagination, and yet the answer is sometimes impossible to figure out.
