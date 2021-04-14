Thursday, April 15, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Columns When a child asks “why does Uncle have a big tummy?” the adult is embarrassed, but the reaction can tell about our attitudes

by admin
April 14, 2021
in World
0

When a child asks a question, Google often doesn’t help either, writes Anni Hautala in her column.

For subscribers

Anni Hautala

11:00 | Updated 13:16

“Why smells like a butt here? ” asked my godson at the candy shelf in the store.

I couldn’t answer. Young children perceived the world by looking closely and asking questions even more closely. Answering often requires Google and imagination, and yet the answer is sometimes impossible to figure out.

Topics related to the article

.
#Columns #child #asks #Uncle #big #tummy #adult #embarrassed #reaction #attitudes

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

When does development turn into over-development?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.