Columns What would I defend, why would I die?

You only get to die once, so I wish the cause was good.

What I would defend, many reservists are now wondering when a completely hypothetical Russian attack on Finland is spinning over the coffee tables.

Mightily to interview (March 22) A 22-year-old chemistry student Mikko Korhonen has solved the question unadorned: myself.

“I would rather be alive than dead in this good state,” Korhonen, released from conscription for health reasons, summed up his own world of thought, which does not include Finland’s armed defense.

I was startled by how rough, but at the same time a logical thought. I was not surprised to receive Korhonen’s thoughts, because a generation at a time, Finnish men have been taught to be ready to die for the motherland.

That is what our entire defense rests on.

Self I have only just come to the conclusion that I would defend. There is still no more specific reason why I am actually willing to change the channel.

The family is probably the main reason, although in a war situation I would probably do my best to get the little ones in the family to safety far away. The arrangement of airline tickets and rides does not sound like a defense but a call.

A social construct called Finland is worth defending, but what exactly would I defend in it? Maybe I’m not willing to die because of the location of any ditch.

You can only die once, so the cause must be good.

Since there would be no states without imagination and the reality of individuals, I would probably defend just that: our reality. That the reality of my children, my neighbors and some unknown families in Jyväskylä would continue in a certain, similar way.

Thereto our reality includes certain values, such as Western justice and freedom of speech. We don’t want to shoot missiles at children, and we don’t beat homosexuals.

You can demonstrate in front of the Parliament building.

Through democracy, we seek to correct an imperfect system.

In our reality, Mikko Korhonen is allowed to say his own rough thoughts to Yle without being put in jail for them. He should also not be forced to face death if he is not ready to leave.

When the reel runs out, I am ready to defend Korhonen’s thoughts, even though I think they are selfish.

The author is an editor of HS Vision.