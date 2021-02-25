Columns What will be revealed at the World Ski Championships this time?

There is no promise of great Finnish success, but there is much more exciting in the Games.

Traditional the eyes of the followers of the snow sports are right now in Oberstdorf, Germany, where the World Championships are being competed. In Finnish terms, the biggest interest is on the closing day of the competition, March 7, when 50 kilometers will be sown in the traditional style, ie Iivo Niskanen’s bravura trip.

Today, international success in Finnish sports comes from sports other than skiing or ski jumping. The most interesting thing about the World Championships in Oberstdorf is what else is happening there.

Reasonably it is easy to predict that Norway will clean up the table in many species.

Russian athletes are also participating in the competition, although the Russian doping pan is valid until December 2022. The Russian team is in the competition under the name “Russian National Athletes”. However, if and when medals come, the flag will not be hoisted with the “Russian National Athletes” flag, but with the flag of the International Ski Federation. The significance of the doping collar is thus somewhat non-existent. Well, some person who intended to be a Russian VIP guest will have to watch the games on their home couch like all ski fans.

The most interesting name for the Russian team is Aleksandr Bolshunov. Will there be a charger brain? Don’t get me wrong now, but Bolshunov strangely cheered on Salpausselä’s numbing races.

What about old friend doping? Now we are competing in the 20th anniversary of the Finnish skiing scandal, although quite a few already want to forget everything that happened in Lahti in 2001.

Already the previous Seefeld World Championships in 2019 were a testament to the fact that all sorts of means are still in use. One skier got stuck in a blood transfusion, and several others suffered. The doping doctor was sentenced to years in prison, and the skiers who suffered were subject to competition bans as well as suspended sentences and fines.

If There is a fuss in Oberstdorf, where the matter is also being investigated by the police, because doping is also criminalized in Germany and this also applies to foreign athletes. A felony doping offense is punishable by several years in prison.

Thus, the situation is completely different from that in Lahti in 2001. In Finland, the use of doping has not been criminalized, so penalties are a matter for sports federations, ie in practice bans on competition.

Is it likely that the cart will visit? In fact, it is because the coronavirus year has reduced international testing.

Interesting race days!

The author is a sports journalist for HS.