I read during the spring a large stack of books dealing with the Continuation War. The reason is in this week’s HS In the theme magazine, which deals with the events of the war that began 80 years ago.

Why war again? Why that same old story? In recent years, the media has also received criticism for over-rotating war memories, perhaps deservedly so.

Professor of History Henrik Meinander has pondered in his excellent book Finland 1944 why World War II became such a big part of Finland’s national self-understanding. The war suffered a defeat, but over the years the defeat began to take on other shades. After all, the Soviet Union did not break Finland. Finland entered the bipolar world of the Cold War so that life continued and the nation prospered.

In many countries that lost their independence, the national story worked better when the war was forgotten. But in Finland, surviving wars began to be considered the first major act of the young state.

In the same week when I returned the war books to the library, an escalating conflict in eastern Ukraine made headlines. In eastern Ukraine, modern wars are waged using old-fashioned methods: trenches are dug, armor is moved, artillery is feared.

The images from the front are like the forgotten ghosts of the Earth War that have returned to the door of Europe to smash.

Why is Russia inciting war in Ukraine?

A British researcher comes to mind The book of Keir Giles The lessons of Moscow. Giles is a cynic who says Russia is an old-fashioned, enlargement-minded, suspicious and violent state.

And it is not changing otherwise.

Russian internal development revolves around an eternal circle in which the oppression of one’s own citizens is shifted from time to time to transient moments of relief – and soon back to a hard or extremely hard line.

The kind of country it is in Putin’s time, the kind it was in Stalin’s time, and the kind it was long before them.

When this is accepted, it is possible to work logically with Russia. Must be properly respected, listened to carefully, and be firm.

According to Giles, it is important to make sure that there are countries around Russia that have a well-organized, functioning society and qualified armed forces. If such countries still have a strong sense of internal cohesion, it will be difficult to undermine them. It is an effective firewall against Russian aggression.

Such a good country is Finland. Ishan?

The author is the editor of the Sunday edition.