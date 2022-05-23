Columns What is it like to make new friends from Russia when the mainstream has to break the gap with its eastern neighbor?

In Finland, Russians have been treated more or less prejudiced for historical reasons. Russia’s attack on Ukraine has made the negative attitude legitimate.

What kind is it to make new friends from Russia when it suddenly represents an “unfriendly” country and the mainstream has to break the gap with its eastern neighbor?

Now we are praised when someone says that he carried his card in a pile of isolating Russia. Universities have also stopped cooperating with Russian universities and their researchers on the recommendation of the Ministry of Education and Culture.

The cessation of cooperation with Russia is seen as a sign of responsibility.

I found it recently from a shopping center in Moscow to a Finnish fashion store. The store had closed its doors for a month and a half, but reopened.

The friendly seller said that customers would be happy when they could buy clothes of a Finnish brand they considered to be of high quality. Western sanctions have not disrupted logistics, as products are imported from China.

I got the contact information of the Moscow manager of the store and sent him additional questions. It didn’t take me long to get an email from Finland. The company’s chief responsibility officer wrote in bold that the company fully condemns the hostilities in Ukraine.

“We have begun all suspensions and withdrawals from Russia.” I understood well, but at the same time I was sorry for the ordinary Russians.

In Finnish published regularly in the media stuffurging you to break up with a friend who just isn’t doing well for some reason.

The West seems to have applied the advice to Russia after eight years of war in eastern Ukraine and the occupation of Crimea.

HS newshow the Swedish KHL hockey player Lucas Wallmark “escaped” from Moscow via Finland to his home.

“I will never step in there again [Venäjälle] on my feet. That’s all I can say. Now is the time to oppose the war, ”Wallmark said.

Vietin days with my four new Russian acquaintances. One park had a photo exhibition of Russian resorts. There were many pictures of Karelia.

“Part of Karelia used to belong to Finland,” said one of the Russians.

“Yes, until the Soviet Union invaded Finland,” I said in the lightest possible tone.

I am with you and I did not want to cause an embarrassing situation. We did not say anything about the war in Ukraine.

The author is HS’s Moscow correspondent.