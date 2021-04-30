Columns Welcome to May Day Remote Picnic! And Markku could put the microphone on right away

Last year, the job went a bit clumsy, but now the gangs will probably have better control of the technology.

“Hey but to everyone and welcome here to the already traditional May Day remote picnic! Last year, the job went a bit clumsy, but now the gangs will probably have better control of the technology.

Let’s start with everyone putting the camera on. Except Markku! Markku could even put on a microphone because the toilet stuff has been taken care of. Thank you.

Right at the beginning Ismo has promised to welcome the band with a trumpet performance. Please Ismo!

[–.–.–]

Thank you Ismo! It looked really great. Next time, if you still keep the microphone on, you will get a truly holistic experience for the whole group. And thanks to Mark for the sound support.

Next, one could greet Ann’s gang, who has briskly covered the picnic on the terrace. If Anni sweeps most of the sleet from the camera, then the rest of us will see what kind of potato salad Arttu has conjured up this year. Thank you!

The Koistinen family now has their hands up there. Did you have any comments on Artu’s salad?

[–.–.–]

Nothing is included, but put it in that chat if you want to ring separately. Looks good!

Raili! RAILI! Can you kindly stop sharing the screen. Turnover has developed nicely, but now it is not in your quarterly data. Thank you.

By the way, you have to admire the wallpaper of Laitinen in particular. Is it like being on the sunny Ullanlinnanmäki? Quite! Take Harri’s still hat and mask off so no one can barely notice the difference.

Yeah Yeah, what’s going on now? A little foreign group began to flow here. Maybe someone might have shared the meeting link forward?

Well, I guess there’s nothing in it. The International Labor Festival is celebrated here. Greetings only to Siddarth and the whole family! There in India, even the May Day weather looks a little better than the Finnish one.

There In the chat, Tiina asks if she could read Malmi’s Social Democrat May Day greeting before eating. With new guests, there are now more than 700 of us here and more seem to be coming, so there can be a limited number of speakers.

This is where it hears, when Markkuk also seems to be able to get his morning work done!

So that you can but for the whole group and happy May Day! ”

The author is the news manager of HS.