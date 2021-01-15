Columns We need a new Korpilampi seminar to bring together the forces defending liberal democracy, the rule of law and human rights

Finland has the prerequisites to be the best EU country in combating threats to liberal democracy, the rule of law and human rights, writes Yrjö Rautio in his column.

That’s it, which one would not believe to be true, can happen. This is one of the most important lessons of violence in Washington last Wednesday. Democracy, the rule of law and human rights are nowhere safe unless they are firmly defended. Political violence is also possible here in the stable North.

After the events of Epiphany, one would think that everyone would finally understand how dangerous the movement of right-wing populism is. However, that is pointless thinking. Some people never learn anything.

Right-wing populism will not end in this setback, and its goals will not change. The incitement to hatred continues, and the journey from it to political violence is as short as ever.

Right-wing populism is an international phenomenon. That is why it must be fought internationally. The responsibility of the European Union in this task is particularly important.

However, the creation of international resistance is slow and uncertain. The EU will not be able to reach out to even its member states that violate the rule of law. We should not wait, but start with what we can do on our own and right away: nationally.

Of the EU countries, Finland has survived the corona pandemic the best. It has been influenced by a broad national consensus on key actions. We are also in a position to be the best of the EU in combating threats to liberal democracy, the rule of law and human rights.

Espoo The Prime Minister was held at the Korpilampi Hotel on September 5 and 6, 1977 Kalevi Sorsan (sd) convened a seminar on economic policy. It was attended by the leadership of parties, interest groups and the business community.

The meeting was based on economic restructuring and a volatile time. Sorsa’s other government, which included the SDP, the Center, the Rkp, the Lkp and the Skdl, had drawn up a recovery program, and a broad consensus had to be reached behind it.

Consensus was reached by excluding those who were unable to cooperate and by creating cohesion within the group and a common understanding of the state of Finnish society. The spirit of the famous Korpilampi, which is still referred to, was born.

We live also now in transition. This, too, has to do with economic restructuring, but above all it is the collapse of old intellectual and political structures and the emergence of new ones. It is primarily the result of the IT revolution and the reign of social media. It is too close for us to properly see its full meaning. There has been little research on it.

A new Korpilampi conference would now be needed to create internal cohesion and a common understanding of the intellectual and political state of Finnish society. Organizing it would require the will of leading politicians. Maybe it can be found as long as the worst corona rays are over.

The practical organization would be perfect for the Independence Celebration Fund, Sitra. I therefore suggest that I believe in the Ombudsman Jyrki Katainen (National Coalition Party), the state distributing genuinely and deeply concerns democracy.

The conference would seem to be going well for the current governing parties. After all, there were about the same political forces in the government as there were in the fall of 1977.

Coalition competes with basic Finns for the same voters (HS 14.1.). Indeed, its opposition policy has resembled that of its main rival. It has even been shown that the party is already preparing for the auxiliary party Jussi Halla-ahon (ps) to the government.

Chairman Petteri Orpo however, gave a week ago on Saturday during his party presidency reason to believe that the new Korpilampi would also suit it: “Our task is to defend moderation, facts and good behavior”.

No political group should be excluded from the new Korpilampi in advance. The conference could be open to anyone willing to defend liberal democracy, the rule of law and human rights. It is always better if they can also be found in basic Finns.

The seminar could reflect on the root causes of mental political and spiritual structural change. It could focus in particular on the impact of the IT revolution and social media.

The seminar could also look for concrete ways to curb politics based on hatred and to restore civilized behavior, listening and respect for others to politics.

The author is an experienced policy journalist who has worked in newspapers and magazines.