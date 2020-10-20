Columns We may live in the last days of this era: history can make a turn in two weeks

Donald Trump may be more of an end to the era than an initial force.

In philosophy is haunted by the idea of ​​a decisive moment. According to Søren Kierkegaard and Friedrich Nietzsche, every now and then there is a moment that changes the direction of history: the day when the past and the future meet, and we take a step into a new one.

Are we currently living the last weeks of this era? Will history make a big turnaround in two weeks ’time on Tuesday?

Stateside the presidential election has become a defining moment in the 20th century two or three times. Franklin D. Roosevelt launched in 1932 New Deal, where the state and investment lifted the country to its feet. Lyndon B. Johnson also did in 1964 Great Society in the name of a significant political turn in which the state took an active role in society.

Ronald Reagan’s election in 1980, on the other hand, was ushering in an era that boosted market forces and overthrew communism. Reagan’s spirit still hovered in the 1990s, when Bill Clinton, Tony Blair and Gerhard Schröder’s shyly reddish Social Democracy courted the middle class and the highest form of common life seemed to be established golf.

The era of moderation ended with the collapse of New York’s twin towers in 2001. Especially since the 2008 financial crisis, political extremists have made a comeback, and now the middle class is bowing its grandchildren an apocalyptic struggle for water and arable land.

Donald Trump may be more of an end to this era than an initial force. It’s hard to believe he’s a turning point in history. A populist program is too controversial and confusing to take entire nations forward.

Joe Biden, aided by the pandemic, has a place of attack comparable to Roosevelt. As in the early 1930s, the rich have become richer and the giants have swelled. Climate change is advancing. No wonder the Democrats are talking Green Dealista. If Biden wins and the Democrats gain power in Congress, they may be able to implement reforms that will mark the entire era.

If that happens, in the next few years we may live in a time where the progressive United States is looking for solutions to climate change, mediating in world politics, reforming taxation and fighting racism, discrimination and income inequality. The multiplier effects can be felt around the world. Political change often comes in waves and resembles fashions that catch on and spread quickly.

Just yet however, it is not advisable to put skump on ice or sow ashes on top of it. Democrats need to get voters moving. Its own question is also that history may not turn around, even if it seems so. It is fresh in memory of Barack Obama’s victory.

In 2008, as Obama gave his victory speech, the camera picked up Pastor Jesse Jackson from the audience. He stood in the audience and wiped his face, with tears running down his power. The pictures had a huge charge for many Americans. When Martin Luther King was shot dead in Memphis in 1968, Jackson was present. The next day, Jackson showed up for a television interview in an unwashed shirt and said the blood on his chest was King’s.

Therefore, in 2008, Jackson’s tears summed up what Obama’s victory meant to many: it felt like a crucial moment that would fundamentally change the United States. Still, as has been seen in recent months, it didn’t seem to happen.

But no worries, philosophy has taken this into account as well. In addition to the decisive moment, Nietzsche spoke of eternal return. History is also an eternal loophole, where even the most crucial moments are never final. That’s why Tuesday, Nov. 3, is also a rematch for the 2008 election, as Obama’s pair of rods is nominated.

Even if you don’t believe in the ultimate changes, you might still want to live these days to the fullest just in case they are the last of this era. And you can also remember where you happen to be on election day. It can be a day when the direction of societies changes for a decade or two. One can then tell the grandchildren where it was at the time history made a translation.

The author is Professor of Communication at the Faculty of Political Science of the University of Helsinki.