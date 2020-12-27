Columns We argue in frightening times about art because it is a debate about what the world could be like

Is art threatened by the righteousness of political correctness and the ugliness of totalitarianism?

Before was all better. Before there was beauty: a photo of accurate oil paintings of national landscapes. Before there was the truth: home, religion and homeland. Before, there was goodness: classical and Western – a universal value base.

There are now totalitarian works of art, ugly houses and eco-fascist novels. The reason: intersectional feminism and the politics of identity that ideological tentacles have taken over art.

Jari Ehrnroothin Written by Yle column Art turned into politics and began to be ugly time would like to ignore it as a carnivalistic provocation if it did not focus on the debates and arguments that have intensively twisted the relationship between art and politics in recent years, and especially in recent months.

It is no coincidence that we crush the crumbs of a pandemic in the spirit of art, for it is a debate about what the world is and what it could be like.

But what is the ugliness that threatens art now?

Suomen Kuvalehti released last week article revealed a change in teachers’ concerns Theater Academy’s atmosphere. The story built an image of the culture of making art brought from the Americas, where feminist and anti-racist agendas cause self-censorship and silence in fear of the so-called cancel culture.

More and more artists have stepped into the public eye with similar concerns. In August, a visual artist told + Yle“class =” person “> Anna Tuori told Ylethat art is characterized by an atmosphere of political correctness and a demand for orthodoxy, which divides works into good and evil.

The older generation revolves around their battle hordes and associates them with the rise of some activism. “I think this meto-campaign and the feminist movement have the same features as combatism,” Pirkko Saisio commented on the Coalition To Today magazine.

“Yes, mass movements are always scary,” he continues.

There is a tearing struggle for the power to define, as the criteria for valuing art and art are in an unprecedented transformation. In the post-#metoo world, more and more people are questioning the current human image of art as flawed.

Identity policyhas become a percussion weapon in this struggle, the definition of which depends on the particular intent of its user.

There is use for iron wire again. Identity politics means that a person recognizes that he or she belongs to a group whose characteristics determine his or her initial position in society. These groups are engaged in a political struggle to dismantle unequal structures.

Identity politics can also be an instrument of a populist agenda that exposes fanaticism and excesses. However, it has always existed as a mechanism, even before it was defined only as a political tool for feminists and minority groups.

Because of identity politics, women are allowed to vote and gays get married. In order to realize these rights, Saisio’s creepy mass movements have been needed.

It is also true that equalization of social rights is not comfortable for everyone. Before, some thought it was at least more comfortable, when the power to define goodness, truth, and beauty really only belonged to people like Ehrnrooth, even in a world outside of the columns.

Suomen Kuvalehti the article defines identity politics as follows: “Identity politics tends to reinforce focus on oneself and belonging to ideological groups based on status, privileges, and sacrifice.”

Concerns about the rising agenda of self-centeredness must be understood if identity politics is used only for the purposes of empowering the individual, riding the logic of capitalism.

Art cannot be seen as a consumer service that requires a surface of identification, righteousness, and a world where everyone is virtuous (how much of this is really required and how much of it is a worn-out straw is another matter).

In the same way, art cannot be required to return to the time of figuratism and Art Nouveau houses. Or it may require, but it is no longer art but nostalgia or kitsch.

Art goes on. To demand something else is to demand the death of art.

Sharpening sides of culture wars lead to an unintelligent debate in which, like Ehrnrooth, throws porridges and bells out the window, incorporating the most serious crisis in human history, climate change, into an identity-political twist.

Equally, the skew of the debate is to claim as a “phenomenon of cancel culture” that transactivists participated in the debate about the trans picture presented by art. They have every right to do so. That’s how confusingly and hastily the National Theater debate react, showed that the art department was not properly up to date with its tasks.

The Theater Academy has the right to discuss the contents of Shakespeare’s plays and that doesn’t mean Shakespeare is “canceling”. The canon of hundreds of years will not explode to pieces if works left out of it are also dealt with alongside it.

While the power of young people is overestimated, their literacy in the arts is easily underestimated. Critical or socially contextual treatment of works does not automatically lead to censorship or latent righteous art. At least there is nothing concretely to suggest that. For example, the quality of literature has in no way collapsed with feminist research or the multiplication of authors.

But this is all so exhausting.

Like Ehrnrooth, I sometimes miss escapism, those famous simpler times that had “a vibrant spirit that believes in the victory of cultural-humanity striving for heights of absolute values.” It sounds wonderful and utopian. It is a world that has never existed.

But it must be pursued, a world in which all people, regardless of their characteristics, are on the same line to reach for the highest possible victory in art, whatever it means to anyone.

Until then, art is ugly and vitality in its body.