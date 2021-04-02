Columns We are now living in demanding times for satire

At a time when we have not seen the Prime Minister just smiling in public for more than a year, rejoicing at the expense of his, the government’s or health professionals ’failures would seem unfair.

“Hello, is there on the board? Here is the internet. ”

The Finnish government is not covered. Good advice would be expensive now, they rain, but none of it works. There is a disease that does not listen to the commandments, let alone the good advice of the citizens.

Didn’t know the top five he started when he started. All the plans had to be made new, and for more than a year there has been no smile on the faces of the ministers, let alone laughter. Laughter would be necessary, its healing power is known, but when there is really nothing to laugh at.

Irony, sarcasm, satire, whatever these kinds of humor are now, nothing seems to sit on time. I did not live in a time of war, but already told by those who had moved into the bosom of the country, I heard that dancing was forbidden. Still danced. Not now.

Healthcare professionals in particular have compared this time to wartime. After all, dancing was already banned, and karaoke singing, even loud speaking. It would seem particularly inappropriate now to laugh face to face.

Time is not favorable to satire. Satire, that is, mocking those in power, dictators, and hegemony, and laughing at their mistakes, would be unreasonable when there is nothing to offer in its place.

The Internet, of course, has created a pathway for counselors and ridicule, evil and malice, which, however, lacks laughter for itself. Satire is at its best when it targets institutions, and at its worst when it touches an individual, a person.

It is easy to laugh at the failed – that is said to be the basic virtue of Finns: the joy of harm. There is just no use for the joy of harm now when no one is really to blame for anything.

The culprit is a virus. But it doesn’t have a person to kick. Bacteria and viruses are performing their natural function in life, they are eating and multiplying. It’s hard for nature to make satire when you’re not listening.

Yle ended his program About a week in the studio, which was characterized as a topical satire in style. One could imagine that time did not really favor satire, that is, an art form that criticizes the evils of people or the ills of society, as Wikipedia defines it.

“A critical, mocking or aggressive attitude, a biting iva, permeates a satirical work,” the online encyclopedia says. True, especially the word “biting”. To be successful, a satire must be relevant, well-done, well-written, such that it makes you laugh and not vomit.

Most recently, a columnist cultivating satire on Yle’s website got caught up in the teeth of social media when he dared to mock ticks who became artists. Art professionals praised their recognition of the value, we Taviks were hurt. Perhaps satire would not have aroused as much blood as it did if it had targeted artists and the institution of art instead of ordinary people. According to what we have learned, satire must be directed at the ruler and not at Pera.

Now that everyone has access to the internet highway – everyone except the citizens of the countries where satire would be most needed – it is easier than ever to wave a mocking ax.

Unfortunately, instead of provoking laughter and relieving pain with its quality, iva spreads a bad feeling. The Finnish language also has its own word for levelless satire, it starts with the letter v.

In time, in which we have not seen the Prime Minister just smiling in public for more than a year, rejoicing at the expense of his, the government ‘s or health professionals’ failures would seem unfair, and unfairness is not part of humor.

When jobs and companies go underneath, when a patch is put on the hatch, and when you go to the hatch with the patch, it may be hard to swallow that the satirist is still paid a salary for his arrogance.

Maybe time would miss a fool instead of a satirist. A fool when he sets himself lower than his king and makes him and the people listen and laugh at failures together. The fool isn’t kidding because of the prank – he laughs so the truth is revealed and things get better.

The author is a journalist for Helsingin Sanomat.