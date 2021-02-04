Columns Watching on Google is becoming more and more dubious

According to the new book, Google is even “the most dangerous company in the world”.

Are you Ever said, “It’s easy to get by google” if you think someone’s wrong? Or stumbled upon the old acronym KVG, whose family magazine design should be “Look at the booklet on Google”.

The guide is increasingly questionable from a conservation and data management perspective.

The call to google will have strengthened the internet’s arbitrary gatekeeper and arguably the most dangerous company in the world.

Useless Google is wasting electricity in a situation where Google’s electricity consumption is a financial magazine According to Forbes about sixfold in ten years. As a state, Google would already be among the ninety most consuming countries.

So if you can easily find what you’re looking for without a Google search, don’t increase the power consumption of the billions of searches Google handles every day.

Do as before. At least go to the addresses you use repeatedly, directly or through a bookmark. It does not stop searches, but reduces unnecessary ones.

Data management with respect to Google and Facebook, for example, are problematic because, according to their business idea, they collect and resell your data to a wide variety of advertisers.

With your searches, you can give Google an idea of ​​diseases you know or suspect, for example. And of your preferences, whether they were about innocent cat videos or hard porn.

Google accounts for 92-93% of all search engines in the world. Google accounts for about 97 percent of Finnish searches, and the share is even higher in mobile searches.

Google cooperation United States Armed Forces and now also an oil company With Saudi Aramco strains the company’s image, as do many lawsuits.

The European Commission has repeatedly stated Google violated competition laws and imposed billions in fines on it.

In December, the Commission also published bill, which would limit the power of Google and other digital giants in Europe. An American professor who has studied the field Joseph M. Napoli evaluates In an interview with HSthat the United States should do the same.

In October U.S. Department of Justice and 11 states sued Google for abuse of a competitive position.

Earlier last year, billions of dollars class action In the U.S., Google considered that Google Analytics, for example, also collects data about searches you want to encrypt using Google Chrome’s incognito mode.

You can read Google’s multi-page response behind this link and consider whether the answer satisfies your privacy needs.

There are also options is, like HS explained compiled in 2019. They are not perfect, and unnecessary searches unnecessarily consume electricity by using them as well. But they reduce Google’s omnipotence and may improve your data management.

Duckduckgo advertises itself as a search engine that does not collect your data. Wired magazine columnist evaluates a good year ago that Google is still needed for jobs – often is – but in his spare time Duckduckgo is already enough for him surprisingly well.

Ecosia emphasizes nature conservation and donates 80 percent of its advertising revenue to it. Last week it took over cooperation with Brave, a privacy-focused browser company.

CEO of the Mojeek search engine Colin Hayhurst glowed in December to the Financial Times how it would be “the only real search engine that is not following you”.

There are plenty of other entrepreneurs, too, and ad slots often emphasize Google’s tighter privacy.

At least Google’s new and relatively small competitors do not stand out in a negative way from the broadcaster Hannu Sokalan and HS supplier Juha-Pekka Raesteen in an oven-fresh book The 50 most dangerous companies in the world (Big Dipper).

In their opinion, the fifth most dangerous is Facebook, which, although they also talk about as the “perhaps” most dangerous company in the world. Fourth is Amazon, third is Saudi Aramco and second is China’s Tencent.

And the most dangerous?

According to them, it is currently Google. And so is its owner Alphabet.

The author is the cultural editor of HS.