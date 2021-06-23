Columns Watching football today can also be embarrassing, and that’s why it’s VAR

Should football players and spectators learn a new way to approach goals during the VAR season, Jari Tervo asks in his column.

Joel Northern fire rushes between two Russian defenders to push the Finnish leadership. The Russians at St. Petersburg Stadium are silencing. That’s not how this should have gone. The Finns rejoice until the chief judge Danny Makkelie touches his ear. According to the video review, Pohjanpalo was barely offside. Now the Russians are celebrating.

The paint was stolen from us. It felt like.

VAR comes from English words Video Assistant Referee. In the European Football Championships, it means a room where former or current football referees examine situations that are unclear from the video.

Few have anything against judging goals as goals and offenses as offenses. However, the technical evidence seems fragile alongside its own strong feeling. It was a paint. That was our goal. VAR has profoundly revolutionized football as an emotional experience.

Prior to the sure evidence, the football match contained a wide range of emotions for both players and spectators: fear, excitement, joy, amazement, joy, disappointment. The whole life was condensed to ninety minutes, after which Germany won. The last time, however, the European Championship was in 1996.

Nowadays, a football match is also embarrassing. It is a rare sporting feeling.

In a teenage school the summer cottage was roared with joy when Pohjanpalo pushed the ball to the finish. Pure joy erupted not only from those who watch football closely but also from time to time watching the sport. The same roar came from all over Finland from cottages and other homes. With the eyes of the soul, it was time to see Manta leaning on the Helsinki Market Square. The fighters would fly alongside the Owls shortly.

When the Dutch judge touched his ear, the feeling cracked. Soon embarrassed. The rapture was revealed too early. Was licked before he had dropped. A Finn must never do that. Revealing one’s deep feelings is always vulnerable. It would gladly protect your feelings from jerking. When the paint was lost, only the Russian was expected to point us with a mock finger and startle: pellet.

The viewer the embarrassment is small alongside the emotional roller coaster of the scorer, teammates and coach. The hero’s cloak was already reconciled on the shoulders. With a whistle, it was deprived. That train went. It was witnessed by hundreds of millions of people.

Is VAR embarrassment the wrong feeling for football? In the case of the fire, it felt like it. In the Belgium match, VAR showed his gentle face for a moment. The video review showed that Romelu Lukakun the toenail had rushed to the position. Twitterist Päivi Nyberg interpreted the warm feelings of many: “VAR will you marry me?”

Should players and spectators learn a new way to approach goals? When the ball is kicked to the finish, the players of the successful team nodded softly to each other. The opposing players stare at the hand signals of the referee returning from the video board on the edge of the field.

Only when God’s judgment is received will it be praised or despised. The hand of God – in fact Diego Maradonan – of course, the goal scored by him would never have been accepted during the video review.

A new way for the audience to react to goals would cause special situations when a person completely unaware of football would arrive at the World Cup final late. Players stand on the field. The audience of one hundred thousand is silent. A late arranger knocks a sidemate on the shoulder and asks what is happening now.

“Checking video review.”