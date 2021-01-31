Columns Vladimir Putin suffers from the same palace disease as Nicolae Ceausescu, and has the same interior taste as Donald Trump

Navalnyi sums up Putin’s ideology: if you want to milk Russia, share your prey with Putin, writes Jari Tervo in his column.

Today Russia is once again showing dissent Alexei Navalnyin on behalf of. The pads are polished. Navalnyi himself is sitting in Matrosskaya Tishina’s prison in Moscow. Charges have been filed against him. In the past, he was convicted on political grounds.

I watched a documentary by Navalny and his group about a palace worth more than a billion euros on the Black Sea shore of Russian President Vladimir Putin. It has been built for fifteen years. The first version moldy. The workforce is certainly Russian. Video has been viewed a hundred million times on Youtube. Navalnyi has made Putin a universal laughing stock.

Putin suffers from the same palace disease as the Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. This built a giant office palace in Bucharest. In the 1989 uprising, Ceausescu and his wife were sentenced to death. They were executed immediately. Putin’s interior taste, on the other hand, is related To Donald Trump: the most expensive kitsch you can get with money.

Navalnyi opens a sad view of where ordinary people have a soul. Putin loves money, fist and bling. Gold, marble, silk and velvet have been wasted in the palace. The Cocktail Lounge is not overlooked and there is no video arcade. The plot has a few wineries, as well as helipads. There is only one underground hockey hall. This would be petrifying.

In the palace has a space of more than 17,000 square meters. The master bedroom is 260 square feet. Before that, a living area opens where the host can rest before moving on to rest. The jacuzzi is bordered by marble columns. Oysters are grown in the sea. This allows no one to get close to the beach from the sea side. A tunnel takes you there from the palace.

The palace looks like a poor ten-year-old boy’s imagination of abundance in the early 1960s: Everything is great not just one song, but many. I have a zillion times a zillion rubles. Everyone considers me a tough guy. We walked with the guys next to each other in black sunglasses. But I’m always the boss.

Unfortunately, the dream has now come true. Putin should, of course, build what he wants with his own money. However, the money swallowed by the Black Sea Palace has been stolen. Navalnyi sums up Putin’s ideology: if you want to milk Russia, share your prey with Putin.

Putin has given his billionaires the right to plunder Russia. That’s why they give Putin what he wants: they run the hockey league KHL, they build race villages, they build grandiose crazy palaces, they reward Putin’s girlfriends and their mothers and grandmothers.

Navannyin the documentary is cruel and accurate. Putin has already disputed Navalny’s information. So they are true. If a dissident prisoner is offered a coroner vaccine at Matrosskaya Tishina Prison, it is probably worth refusing.

It will be some time before the truth about Putin is told in Russian textbooks: Vladimir Putin was a Soviet lawyer and KGB officer. He had thus been trained to circumvent the law and torment the people. He killed fewer citizens of his own country than Stalin. However, he stole from them more than Father Sunny ever did.