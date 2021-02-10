Columns Visit to Moscow, ending with the slaughter of the EU’s first diplomat, turns his eyes to Pekka Haavisto

EU High Representative Josep Borrell wanted to go to Moscow to discuss EU-Russia relations. Everything did not go as he expected.

Last the events of the days have made it clear that a visit to Moscow is not a pleasure trip.

High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrellin Friday trip to the Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrovin as a guest ended up being slaughtered in front of the cameras.

Spanish as former Secretary of State, Borrell was known for his bursting style and has not been afraid to sway his opponent. In Moscow, the EU’s number one diplomat was rummaging through his papers as Russian state media fed questions into Lavrov’s shoulder.

In the end, Borrell smiled slyly when Lavrov called the EU an unreliable partner. At the end of the visit, it emerged that Russia has expelled three EU diplomats.

Few in the EU disagree that Borrell’s performance went under the bench. He was unprepared, perhaps blinded by his long experience as foreign minister. “I knew there were risks in the visit. I took them. I had no illusions, and there are even fewer ones after the visit, ”Borrell said to the EU Parliament on Tuesday. More than 70 MEPs are demanding his resignation.

Borrell emphasized that foreign policy should not be made in the form of letters, but that dialogue should be maintained. “I think I was in the right place at the right time.”

For Foreign Minister Lavrov, it was a clear show of strength. His position in Russia has sometimes been questioned. The press conference was also a message to the home audience.

Borrell has taken a cautious stance on sanctions in the past, and has considered the debate more important. The power of foreign policy in the EU lies with the member states, and the High Representative does not have much room for maneuver at all.

Tuesday In front of the European Parliament, clearly appalled by his visit, Borrell said he would begin preparing proposals for sanctions for member states. The visit underlined that the gap with Russia is at least not warming up.

Finland has generally supported high-level meetings with Russia and considered their number to be too small. Finland is gaining ground, as Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) is traveling to Russia as his next high-ranking guest. Haavisto will meet Lavrov on Monday in St. Petersburg.

Haavisto’s journey is now being followed with great interest. Haavisto bears the burden of proving that visits and discussions with Russia should continue.

The author is HS’s Brussels correspondent.