Columns Violent laughter and lame explanations: Is Putin’s grip flapping?

The Russian president’s laughter on television was violent, and explanations for Alexei Navalny’s case limped.

This time A four-hour television session by Russian President Vladimir Putin reminded me of the case of the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

At the time, it had just been clarified that poison officers from the Security Service FSB had been following the victim for three years and were also close at the time of the acute incident.

Laughing, Putin explained that, of course, a suspected customer of Western services had to be followed. And if he had been wanted to be killed, the matter would, of course, have been dealt with to the end.

But the laughter was violent and the explanations limped. If it was routine use, why poison men? And was the leaked intelligence officer Sergei Skripal supposedly treated to the end in Salisbury?

Perhaps uncovered revelation works for some, but when viewed from a distance, with its nervous laughter, it seems like a sign of weakness rather than strength. The same is true of the omission of Navalny’s name.

No, Voldemort’s intimidation in Harry Potter is diminished by not saying the name.

As a spicy detail, it later emerged that the novitch poison was not in the tea at all, but had been brushed on the victim’s panties. Maybe the idea was that that garment wouldn’t end up with anyone else.

“Scammers” painful killing certainly scares away those who intend to, but the Kremlin has not been able to count the damage to the reputation of such actions, and especially not of being caught.

A silent murder would be enough to intimidate – the word would spread. You might even consider leaving the targets alive, as for most it’s just revenge. They have already done damage to Russia.

Navalnyi is a different matter, a threat to those in power. He was taken seriously as early as 2017, when Navalnyi announced his goal of a presidential seat.

In the Kremlin has conquered the industry with an obsessive paranoia reminiscent of Stalin’s last years and a campaign against ‘cosmopolitanism’. Behind everything critical is always seen “Western special services,” as if they were omnipotent and the opposition had no domestic growth platform at all.

Another obsession: in the area of ​​security and intelligence, the pay of fraud is death. It gets stuck, even though the side effects of the measures far outweigh the benefits.

The catch is due to the nature of modern Russian society and the development of technology. On that basis, Bellingcat has succeeded in finding investigative evidence of the shooting down of a Dutch passenger plane over eastern Ukraine, as well as an attempt to poison Skripal, and now the case of Navalny. Putin branded the investigations as a branch of “Western services,” but did not provide evidence for his claim.

In Russia, information from government registers, which are basically secret, is available through hacking or buying. Car registration, telecommunications tags, air passengers, passport applications. . . Corruption not only prosperes those in power but can also work against them.

Christo Grozev, a Bulgarian journalist in charge of Bellingcat in Russia, has given details of the methods.

Now we are so far advanced that Nettimedia will publish information on the president’s private affairs. There’s a single woman out there, down to the name – the name isn’t apt, it means ‘wrong leg’ – who started out as a cleaner but is now a big shareholder in a big bank and owner of a ski resort. Her daughter, born in 2003, is, according to facial analysts, as revealed by her father.

Well, such (without similar economic effects) has come to light here too, but in Russia such has been within the scope of the law of silence.

Are you calling watches for V. V. Putin? According to the French saying, laughter kills.

The author is a professor of political history at the University of Helsinki.