Columns Vacuuming your home is the best exercise

Why the housework is supposed to be nasty – vacuuming is like a street shot and collecting dirty clothes in a laundry basket is like basketball.

Over the weekend as I downloaded I wondered when I started enjoying homework. I haven’t always enjoyed it, that’s for sure. But then my attitude changed, one thing at a time. Cooking has always been fun, but at some point I started to like washing dishes and vacuuming. Laundry maintenance came last because so many things can go wrong, and it has gone. Now, however, I will take care of that too.

Really the question should be asked the other way around: why are housework supposedly nasty?

I have had to think about it with my sons. For example, vacuuming is like a street shot. Move the big shoulder around and try to hit the crumbs and poodles with it. Why do boys play racket games, but the suggestion of vacuuming makes them escape like cockroaches of light?

Or collecting dirty clothes in a laundry basket. Two surfaces for a short throw, three long throws! Doesn’t go through. Instead, boys do like basketball.

There I guess the problem is: housework feels like work. They are learned in a childhood home where parents require the child to fill the dishwasher, cover the table, or even take out the trash. The irrational aversion thus formed is easily inherited into adulthood, probably especially in men. Many men set their wives as a new housework authority and do housework so that the wife does not have a say.

Or so it has been, at least before – hopefully things and attitudes have improved in that regard. At least I have them. Today, I enjoy doing homework.

For example, vacuuming has become downright my main sport. There’s actually a pretty nice sound when rotting debris rushes into the vacuum tube. Luckily, I came up with the idea to buy a 15-meter extension cord so I can pull the whole cabin with the same electricity.

I fought hard against the separation of the laundry because it requires too much concentration. How in the world can anyone know who has what kind of socks in the family? Today, I apply approximations, that is, I throw clothes in roughly my own piles while watching the Premier League on TV.

Any more I don’t think I’m doing homework for someone else, and I don’t think they’re even work but nice chores. With the new attitude I have adopted, I have got rid of the irritability previously associated with housework.

I wish I could pass on the attitude I learned with great effort to my boys as well. So far, there are no signs of it.

The author is the supervisor of HS’s editorial office.