Columns UPM’s management condensed the lines of SAK’s alliances

Forestry company UPM will hold its regular annual general meeting today, Tuesday. It is assumed that the meeting will also talk about a less normal situation: the strike by SAK’s Paper Association, which has been going on for three months since the turn of the year, in the stock market language for one quarter.

At the same time, the company has not made a profit in Finland. One could imagine that at least one of the minority shareholders attending the general meeting will speak at the meeting.

UPM’s largest shareholders are institutions. Otherwise, ownership is evenly distributed. Therefore, Björn Wahlroos, Chairman of the Board, and Jussi Pesonen, President and CEO, exercise power in the company. Both are on the verge of retiring.

Paper union and the reconciliation of UPM’s terms and conditions is ongoing. A solution is not expected very soon.

Mediator Leo Suomaa has submitted a settlement proposal to the pulp business, but the response time is well into April. It suggests that at least the outcome of the negotiations between the Paper Association and UPM should still be reached for all five areas of the agreement between the company and the association.

“ It would be the opposite of what UPM’s management wanted.

Initially, UPM’s goal was to increase employees’ working hours without pay increases. Hourly employees think it’s the same thing as a pay cut.

It is known that UPM has waived its claim, at least in the pulp business. Pulp cooking is still a profitable business.

Last During the week, the Confederation of Finnish Industries, the Confederation of Finnish Industries, announced that it would support the strike by the paper allies with a grant of 2.2 million euros. Earlier in March, the SAK board announced that the central organization would support the Paper Federation in its industrial action. The announcement received little public attention.

In a normal industrial action, the employer resents the losses caused by the strike and other employers ‘associations support the employers’ association or company that has been the subject of the industrial action. To date, UPM has not reported any losses from the strike, and there has been no public support from employers’ associations for UPM’s efforts.

It may be that UPM’s management was going to use an old warfare tactic: break up and control. Divide the counterparty into smaller groups, making it easier to put pressure on them for concessions.

The opposite should happen. UPM’s requirements made the ranks of SAK’s unions uniform. Now, at least, all industry unions have a common enemy.

The author is the editorial editor of HS.