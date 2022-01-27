Columns Understand, don’t even leave in a pandemic

Hardly anyone has been right in the corona twists all the time. In the fight against the virus, it would still be important to choose effective means and to give up ineffectiveness.

Supplier Matti Virtanen asked recently on Twitter all to acknowledge their worst coronary lips.

In that medium, the guiding idea of ​​communication becomes most pronounced in the South Ostrobothnian dialect: Moon right. You’re wrong. And that’s what I’m throwing. It was gratifying when another hundred people admitted to making a mistake even a little. The beginner himself said he believed in Corona Flashing, which proved practically useless.

I now admit to myself one vain belief that I stubbornly sustained. At the beginning of the pandemic, I could not understand that no attempt was made to prevent the virus from entering Finland. Thousands returned from ski holidays in epidemic areas and their retirement homes in Spain without any monitoring, let alone compulsory quarantine. I think they would have been needed.

In August 2020, I was delighted when the Minister for Family and Basic Services, Krista Kiuru (sd), announced that people would be hit hard at the borders and those coming from risk areas would be stopped. However, the hard ones remained on the barrel. The sensitivity and legal objections of the regional government agencies prevented mandatory health checks. The virus returned to Finland after an almost interest-free summer.

I called for topical actions in the magazine and relied on them last summer. Vaccinations were well under way and infections were declining until the delta transformation came to the ground in one stroke as the European Football Championships returned from St. Petersburg. Passenger bus passengers could not be tested at border stations, although St. Petersburg was known to be a disease site.

That’s when the gloves fell off me. I realized this would never work out.

The main reason in the end, the hopelessness of the task is not the inaccessibility of the authorities or the right of the citizens of a free country to go and come. After the appearance of the omicron transformation, it became clear to even a slow supplier that such infectious virus was not kept to the limit, no matter what the vaccination and testing requirements were.

Because omikron is almost as susceptible to unvaccinated as vaccinated, it has become unnecessary to require a vaccination certificate from tourists. In addition, the virus is on its own everywhere, so it would be sensible to work together to lift useless travel restrictions from the European Union.

It took quite a while to realize this, as the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) epidemiologist Jussi Sane explained in my story as early as March 2020it is practically impossible to prevent or stop the transmission of susceptible respiratory viruses to the ground.

Some still argue against New Zealand or China. However, Finland will not become an island, and few want Finland to become China. It is also doubtful that neither defense will last forever.

London University College Professor Francois Balloux said a couple of days ago The most annoying of the mistakes of the Corona era was that people were made to believe that vaccinations also prevent infections. THL’s director Mika Salminen was worried about the same thing when I interviewed him about the need for a corona passport.

Balloux studies evolution, epidemics, and pathogens, and has become known for his patient interpretation of pandemic twists. He said there was no good reason from the outset to believe that coronary vaccines would prevent the spread of infections. Supporting useless hope has been followed by disappointment and confusion.

The confusion continues in Finland as well, as politicians and representatives of the sectors affected by restrictions talk about opening up services with a corona passport as if they still did not understand that the passport has lost its importance in controlling infections.

It is time to prepare for the lifting of restrictions. It can be done without a passport, because the vaccinations we receive prevent a serious disease well. They protect those who are vaccinated, even if the virus does not go away. In addition, extensive infections have blurred immunity to both unvaccinated and vaccinated.

Good epidemiologists, virologists and infectious physicians, THL experts. Persevere, tell me which means work and which ones are mostly snow. It is important even if we understand slowly.

The author is the science editor of HS.