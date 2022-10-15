It is impossible to consider the actions of Paavo Lipponen and Esko Aho patriotic when you remember the shared history of Finland and Russia, writes Jari Tervo in his column.

SpongeBob Lipponen and Esko Aho are statesmen. The former served as prime minister in 1995–2003, the latter in 1991–1995. During their time, the Soviet Union collapsed, Finland joined the European Union and the mark was changed to the euro. There was enough work.

After Lipponen, the republic was in better shape than when he himself got it. He was one of the first Democrats to speak warmly about European Union and NATO membership.

After the collapse of Eastern trade, Finland fell into a depression. However, his government withdrew from the yya agreement and applied for membership of the European Union. Aho persuaded his own party to stick behind the membership. These were achievements.

Active politics in the years since, Lipponen and Aho have focused on ruining their reputation. Men got high-paying jobs to promote themselves Putin’s about Russia.

Lipponen has defended Russia’s consulting by saying that only in Finland there is talk of a single-ended gas pipeline. According to Lipponen, there are two heads, Russia’s head and Germany’s head. Lipponen has repeated this explanation over the years. Apparently, he has acted as an adviser to two countries.

However, Lipponen consults on Nord Stream 2. It was controlled by Gazprom, the Russian giant. Gazprom, on the other hand, is under the Kremlin’s thumb. Lipponen worked for the Russian state during his years as a consultant. So did Esko Aho at Sberbank from 2016.

Lipponen began consulting in 2008 days after Russia invaded Georgia, its neighbor. In 2014, Russia attacked Ukraine, again its neighbor. The Crimean peninsula was illegally occupied and annexed by Russia in the same year.

Almost three hundred people died when a Buk missile fired from Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine shot down a Malaysian plane in 2014. In Syria, Russia bombed schools and hospitals. They are war crimes. Opponents of Putin were murdered at home and abroad, sometimes successfully, sometimes not.

In February 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine again. The purpose was to conquer the entire country up to Kiev, abolish the state existence of Ukraine and carry out genocide.

Lipponen did not consider these Russian actions to be a sufficient reason to terminate the consulting contract.

When Lipponen’s client was focused on committing crimes against humanity, Lipponen consulted so hard. In the years 2007–2021, invoices accrued to the Cosmopolis consulting company worth almost three and a half million euros. The main part of the invoicing came from plumbing work. In March 2022, the Russian attack had lasted a week. In an interview with MTV3 statesman Lipponen explained why the consultation ended: “The contract ends.”

Esko Clearing announced on February 24, 2022 that he will stop working at Sberbank. Russia had attacked Ukraine a few hours earlier. Aho had already decided to quit the bank earlier. Here we have his word.

Four weeks before the Russian attack, however, Aho defended his Sberbank account In the evening newspaper because he acts according to the rules: “This cannot be viewed as a question of what an individual does.”

After the divorce, Aho said in Helsingin Sanomat that he wanted to be involved in supporting the development of the Russian economy. At least his own finances improved. According to Talouselämä magazine, he earned more than half a million euros with his work at Sberbank over the years.

I like the actions of Lipponen and Aho as incomprehensible. When Putin’s Russia qualifies as a partner, the bar cannot be lowered any further. It is impossible to consider Parivaljako’s actions as patriotic when you remember the shared history of Finland and Russia. The money will probably warm you up.

In a simplified way, the matter looks grim. Two Finnish ex-prime ministers enlist as poodles in Putin’s oppressive apparatus. The Finns’ reputation as specialists in relations with Russia sounds like black humor after Lipponen and Aho.