Columns Turnout and Finnishness raise the question: Does anyone know anything?

The topics in the early part of the year tell two stories of ignorance.

Why the turnout in the regional elections remained low? Was it due to people’s understanding or lack thereof?

There must have been a lack of knowledge and energy. And at the same time, people were probably well aware that the power of the new regional councils is limited at first. HS: n in an interview researcher Hanna Wass, for example, estimates that citizens may only see the parliamentary elections as a real sote election.

If everything topical is removed, the question remains: are people ignorant or knowledgeable?

One Mightily Cold War Finland The central argument of the series is that when the elite bowed to the east, the people acted differently. The crowd eagerly read Selected Pieces and Aku Ankka and watched Western series on TV.

The so-called people thus understood not to be attracted too much to the call of communism. And yet it was the same people who voted to elect politicians one after another to power, the better it allegedly understood the real state of affairs. So did the people know?

Studies give an inconsolable answer. Social ignorance is deep and global. Tommi Uschanov has written about the subject in his book A big cabbage scam (2010).

Student magazine in an interview in 2020, Uschanov said that the perception of ignorance is still the same. People are reportedly not only ignorant but also ignorant. Sometimes in the morning in front of a mirror, that thought can be reached.

Reflecting on ignorance easily leads to pessimism in pessimism. Yet the world also offers examples to the contrary. Like the way ordinary Finns spoke last summer In the HS case their climate actions. It was far from ignorance and unavailability.

Mixed regional elections that Finnishization can be used as an example of how people know or do not know.

I can say that people do know, or I can claim that ignorance prevails, and I can justify both views.

The reason, of course, is that this is what we humans are, contradictory. At the same time, I might be very carted about something and completely in the yard about something else.

Uschanov himself provides an example that things are not black and white. According to him, social media can be viewed from two angles. It is either the most powerful nonsense channel in world history or a tool to quickly catch a lie. Everyone can choose the option of their choice.

The author is the producer of the HS datadesk.