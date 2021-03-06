Columns Tsihanouskaya of Belarus said an important point in Helsinki: “People must learn to live in a democracy”

The leading figure in the Belarusian opposition, Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya, is now seeking support from Western leaders and reminding the general public of the situation in her country. However, he has clearly understood that a united opposition is at best only an intermediate stage, writes HS Moscow correspondent Jussi Niemeläinen.

Belarus received the attention it deserved this week in Finland as the most prominent figure in the opposition Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya visited Helsinki.

After all, the situation in Belarus is dire. Police also arrest, beat and torture suspects as supporters of the opposition. The courts arbitrarily impose long prison terms and large fines on them.

Within Belarus, of course, the brutality of the authorities and the severity of the sentences have a deterrent effect. Abroad, however, their recurrence over and over again easily numbs.

Thus, the task of Tsihanouskaya is now not only to seek support from Western leaders but also to remind the general public of the situation in Belarus. It’s hard work. In Tsihanouskaja, the severity is increased by the fact that her husband Sjarhei Tsihanouski is a hostage of the administration in prison.

Here at work Tsihanouskaja is good.

Even on the eve of the elections in August, he was insecure and ignorant on political issues and, frankly, naive when I interviewed him in Minsk. Now the situation is different.

Tsihanouskaya looks and sounds like a leader. He has a clear understanding of the current situation and the challenges of the future, and he can say it clearly. At the same time, he has managed to retain authenticity and warmth in his essence and avoid empty talk.

He is still not the leader of the Belarusian opposition. The characteristic of the movement that began in the summer is that it does not have one leadership and ideology.

About Tsihanouskaya did not become a key figure in the movement because the Belarusians specifically wanted him to be president.

He became the presidential candidate by chance when the authoritarian leader of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko prevented all popular right-wing candidates from entering the election and only admitted Tsihanouskaya, who had registered to replace her husband.

However, dissatisfaction had increased. In addition to the tightened economic situation, more and more people began to get tired of the authoritarian governance model. The gap between a modernizing society and those in power only widened.

Then came the coronavirus, which the administration failed badly to treat. Many previously passive people understood what it means to live in an autonomous country in the end: the system becomes a hostage to the worldview of the leader.

People had to help each other. Many began to feel like citizens. Weak civil society began to strengthen and interest in social issues. The presidential election thus hit a situation where politics attracted people in an unprecedented way.

Lukashenko held a referendum on his own status in the election when he only got Tsihanouskaya. He then falsified the election so bluntly that people became nervous. Police violence made the protests big.

In some in the analyzes, the lack of clear leadership and ideology has been seen as a problem and one explanation for why Russian-backed Lukashenko is at least in the short run.

On the other hand, therefore, the movement became great. Those who disagreed could join together for a common greater goal.

A new opposition emerged, ousting the old opposition, which was persecuted but also internally contentious. Tsihanouskaja clearly understands that this is only an intermediate stage. At the latest when Lukashenko recedes, we need to start talking about what kind of country everyone is planning. After all, democracy is just a way to control these different views.

“People need to learn to live in a democracy,” Tsihanouskaya said of the future at an event at the Foreign Policy Institute.

The Belarusians have no experience of that in their own country. Perhaps the West should start thinking more about how to help the Belarusians in this matter. After all, when experience has already been gained in these expanses, this is where disappointment leads.