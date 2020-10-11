Columns Try to understand the architect, he is often just one wheelchair part of the construction chain

Houses are ugly. Before were beautiful. The observational images promise paradises that turn into jokes in the contract.

There has been a Facebook-level architectural revolt in Finland, when the cause is being sought for shopping center mazes, space solutions for campus buildings or new construction in general.

Looking for the culprit who has planned all this evil. The money has been wrapped by an architect.

Or maybe it’s just that people no longer understand the former heroic profession.

What Savela is the editor-in-chief of the Finnish Association of Architects’ magazine Architect. The journalist architect recognizes the situation. The architect easily gets caught in the beak of a stick.

“Personalization focuses on the good and the bad architect.”

Architects have professions like Anssi Kelan in the song: civil servants, project managers, legislators, self-employed, shareholders of a hundred-person office.

They all have a different perspective on construction, design, cities, spatial experience, history, or even the most familiar topic, elitism.

Twisted structure of iron wire.

It is generally understood that the role of a film director varies in productions. Sometimes the director is an auteur, sometimes a studio dunner or a star follower.

In architecture, variation is just as common, except that shit building weighs the majority more than a weak movie.

It is difficult for outsiders to perceive the construction chain. In it, the architect is often just one part of the wheel. The goal is to create a productive business for construction companies.

“That power what Aallon the contemporaries had, that power no longer exists, ”Savela says.

That’s pretty good. Power came with the belief in the development of modernism, our monolith. Modernism was seen to bring such an open life to Finland that at times architectural circles have not been able to criticize its worldview.

At the same time, there is a debate in Europe about what kind of heritage architecture wants to leave in post-crisis societies. We, too, should focus on thinking broadly about what kind of construction creates stability?

And the debate does not have to be so grand. Architecture is just an ordinary world, Savela says. Architects take care of children and the elderly. (Are you moving already?) They take responsibility for the common good on their stylish shoulders and somehow try to preserve the ideals of the original idea after the cuts. (Now you can cry.)

Knowledge of history would help all those who open their mouths. Now let’s sigh the Art Nouveau buildings as the best possible construction. At Savela, Art Nouveau houses were “manifestations of greed” during their construction: the old one was blown out of the way of the stone castle business.

We we can’t really see the whole picture. In it, slow and gray architects are still adept. They slow down and don’t get excited.

They can’t make an old look if it just means decorating the facade with an Art Nouveau to watch passers-by.

The young generation has escaped the garment of modernism and influences can also be taken more freely from history. There are quite a few old decent arches in the plans.

If someone wants to blame poor construction, you can safely slander construction companies.

Variation is missing. There should be other ways of building than competing with a few big construction companies. Small construction projects could, for once, go on architectural terms.

So if you look at Kalasatama, don’t curse that you can’t make houses anymore, but Shout:

Where do the diverse construction models linger!