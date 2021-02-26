Columns Trump’s United States was a threat to democracy, Putin’s Russia is a threat to our security

Democracy has long been on the defensive, but its options are poor. Knowledge and Education are slowly increasing, but only they are the way to a better future, writes Yrjö Rautio in his column. His term as a columnist for HS.fi is coming to an end.

26.2. 7:00

Russia had launched the Crimean conquest and rebellion in eastern Ukraine when I began writing these columns seven years ago. Then, the center of world concerns rose Donald Trumpin United States. Now Russia has regained its place as our main concern.

The past seven years have taught many things.

Democracy is a more fragile system than we are used to thinking. The rule of law and human rights are by no means secure. They can be swept away instantly unless they are defended.

The United States was right on the brink of a gap during Trump’s nightmarish presidency. The institutions of democracy and the will of the people eventually proved to be little stronger than the aspirations of one unscrupulous man.

Are believed that knowledge and Civilization are the guarantee of democracy. Prerequisites they are, but do not guarantee. Nor is man as rational as we believe and as would be desirable for democracy. He is easily made to act against his own interests as well.

Huge crowds of people are made to follow a leader whose selfish goals of moral and mental unworthiness and ugliness should be seen by anyone with eyes and reason in mind. However, nearly half of U.S. voters, more than 74 million, voted for Trump.

There is not such a big lie that a large proportion of people would not believe it. There is no argument so convincing and no logic so flawed that some would not deny it. It is sufficient as a counter-argument that they are presented by a “sick”, a “communist” or a sub-human of some other kind.

There is no such insane conspiracy theory or flute movement that no fervent supporters can be found for it. It is worth watching even the excellent documentary of Swedish television SVT presented on Yle’s channels Vaccinkrigarna, Warrior resistance vaccines.

Right-wing populism, conspiracy theories, vaccine, and other unscientific often boil in the same pots into a single soaring belief. The devourers of just such a broth are Trump’s most ardent supporters. The phenomenon is also familiar in Finland.

Some leftists live in a similar world of delusions. They still imagine that all good comes from the East and all evil from the West. They believe in defending the values ​​of the left as they defend the relentless trampling of democracy, the rule of law and human rights Vladimir Putin In Russia. No more could they be mistaken.

Social media is a sea where all the strange creatures, illusions and ghosts of the human mind, live and multiply.

We believe that man learns from the experiences of history. Some learn, some do not. A lot of people don’t even know anything about history because they don’t read anything except someroska.

We have believedthat World War II taught such a strong lesson about where totalitarian ideology, nationalism, racism, and militarism lead that humanity will never forget it and make the same mistakes. Some would make exactly the same mistakes at any time if only power were given.

When one threat recedes, another will replace it. Trump’s United States was a threat to democracy and its values, but it was not an immediate security threat to us. Putin’s Russia is.

The Putin regime is rapidly acquiring more and more features of a naked dictatorship. Russia’s fossil energy economy will soon collapse. It increases public dissatisfaction and increases unrest. Putin’s foreign and security policy will then become increasingly aggressive.

Of course, we have to try to get along with Russia, whatever happened there. The means to do so are political and not military. Still, it is especially important right now to take care of our own ability to defend the country.

NATO membership seems politically impossible. Fortunately, we are even members of the EU. If we were all alone, we would have a cold like a shouting boy on a windy ice sheet.

I have everything despite the optimist. Democracy has long been on the defensive, but its options are poor. Knowledge and Education are slowly increasing, but only they are the way to a better future.

Now that the Trump nightmare is over and the sharpest point of right-wing populism is broken, it is finally time for a counterattack of democracy.

This is where this ends. Thank you for these seven years!

The author is an experienced policy journalist who has worked in newspapers and magazines.