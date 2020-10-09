Columns Trump’s example has also encouraged politicians in Finland to take a pint-like behavior – another victory would be a fatal step forward on this path.

Trump’s example has already taken the whole world towards the destruction of the ideals of democracy, a policy based on knowledge and culture, writes Yrjö Rautio in his column.

The United States The presidential election is considered by many to receive an unreasonable amount of attention in Finland. Not in my opinion. If things go wrong, the ideals of democracy, civilized and responsible politics are in danger around the world. It would also affect Finland.

The election is more and more like a nightmare day by day. President Donald Trumpin and his challenger Joe Biden the first TV debate was chaotic and inferior. This was followed by Trump’s illness in his corona. Even so, Trump developed a crazy, childish, and irresponsible show, as has been his custom.

The nightmare will hardly end even after the election has taken place, the votes have been counted and the winner has survived. Trump has prepared his people for his defeat to be followed by allegations of widespread electoral fraud and endless trials. Even armed clashes are possible.

All this takes place in a country that has always considered itself a model country for democracy. It doesn’t deserve that title. The purpose of the U.S. Constitution and electoral system is not to secure citizens with as much power as possible, but with as little power as possible in a state that nevertheless calls itself a democracy.

Voting has been made difficult and complicated. One-fifth of the voting rights, about 50 million, were without the right to vote in the last election because they had not registered. They are the youngest, poorest and least educated of those eligible to vote. The turnout usually rises just over 50.

The election is not even won by those who received the most votes, but by those who received the most voters. In the 2016 election, Trump received more than two million fewer votes than Hilary Clinton, but still won.

Overall, Trump was elected with the support of a fairly small minority of Americans.

In addition, in the United States, it is almost impossible to become a member of the Senate or House of Representatives, for example, unless you are at least ten times richer than the American average. The talk of a model country for democracy is thus unfounded.

Nightmarish the play involves the rest of the world pretending to see Trump as a normal person and an almost normal president. He is neither.

History repeats itself here too. Most politicians in the rest of the world also treated the same Adolf Hitler After the German election of 1933 as a normal person and a leader elected by his people.

“Democracy is the worst form of governance unless all the other forms of governance that have been tried are included,” said Winston Churchill. It is true. However, the people – or a crucial part of it – can also make fatal mistakes.

Trump is not the new Hitler, and today’s United States is not 1930s Germany. Far from it. But there are similarities in them as well. Before World War II, Germany was undeniably the world’s leading state in the fields of culture, culture and science. It is also the United States of today.

No wonder by no means the fact that there are people and politicians like Trump. Even weirder is enough. The miracle, on the other hand, is that so many Americans don’t see, even after four years of experience, what kind of leader they have – and wouldn’t see, no matter what happens.

Knowledge and Education are the only guarantees of democracy. But even they are not always enough. Man is nowhere near as rational as the ideal of democracy requires. Man has a dark and irrational side that can become dominant in some situations.

It makes possible mass psychoses, which also involve civilized and intelligent people in the most uncivilized and the most insane movements. The Finnish fighting movement of the 1970s also proves this.

Trump’s example has already taken the whole world towards the destruction of the ideals of democracy, a policy based on knowledge and culture.

In Trump’s footsteps, authoritarian little satraps around the world have risen to power. His example has encouraged politicians all over the world, including Finland, to behave like a liar, to lie and to use inferior language.

Trump’s second victory would be a fatal step forward on this path. That is why the US presidential election is, to the greatest extent possible, my nightmare, and that is why I want to know as much as possible about it.

The author is an experienced policy journalist who has worked in newspapers and magazines.